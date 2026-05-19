Who Actually Makes Michelin's Pickup Truck Bed Mats? Hint: It's Not Michelin

French tiremaker Michelin is renowned for its top-rated all-weather tires, rugged yet refined all-terrain tires, and comprehensive warranties, including 3-year roadside assistance and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Michelin is also the owner of tire brands like BFGoodrich and Uniroyal and has even delved into the vehicle accessories and lifestyle market with Michelin-branded work boots, tire inflators, pressure washers, snow chains, floor mats, and truck bed mats. However, this doesn't mean Michelin is now a bootmaker or an electronics manufacturer.

For instance, the Michelin work boots are made by Rocky Brands and are available at the Georgia Boot online store. Unsurprisingly, Georgia Boot is under the Rocky Brands umbrella, which encompasses other footwear brands such as Durango and Rocky Boots. As for the floor mats and truck bed mats, it would be straightforward to assume that Michelin makes them, since the brand is an industry expert in rubber materials. However, you'd be wrong. As it turns out, Michelin has officially authorized Tread Auto to manufacture custom-fit floor mats, floor liners, trunk mats, and tailgate protectors. As for where the products are made, they're sadly not made in the U.S.