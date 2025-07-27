Why Cars Still Don't Have Airless Tires, Yet

Airless tires still feel like a prototype dream. One reason is simple physics. Traditional tires rely on air pressure to distribute load evenly and absorb road shocks. Remove that cushion, and suddenly everything from ride comfort to handling takes a hit due to airless tires' stiffness. Current airless prototypes tend to transfer more road noise and vibration into the cabin than traditional radials — making the ride harsher, especially at highway speeds.

Heat buildup is another issue. At high speeds, traditional tires dissipate heat through their air volume and structure. Airless designs — particularly those with internal webbing or solid cores — have fewer ways to shed thermal load, which can lead to material fatigue or performance degradation. Bridgestone's concept tires for lunar rovers have demonstrated durability, but that's a far cry from your daily commute on hot asphalt.

Weight is also a factor. Without internal air, the structure of an airless tire has to do more heavy lifting, literally. Hence, the need for sturdier but weighty materials comes in. The added materials' mass can affect fuel economy and increase unsprung weight — bad news for handling and suspension tuning. That's part of why Michelin's UPTIS design is being beta-tested first on compact EVs, where packaging and torque delivery are more forgiving. Some early tests even showed increased rolling resistance compared to standard tires, which could hurt efficiency over time. Pneumatic tires may be the best tires now for EVs, but airless is catching up.