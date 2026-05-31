Michelin Used To Award Eco-Friendly Green Stars, Now, Some Restaurants Want Them Back

Most people know Michelin as a conglomerate that owns multiple tire brands and doubles as the world's most influential restaurant guide. But few know that Michelin also awarded a separate distinction for genuine commitments to sustainability. After only five years, though, the Green Star is gone and the chefs who earned one aren't quietly accepting the decision.

Revealed in 2020 and introduced across several editions of the following year's Michelin Guide, the Green Star recognized restaurants at the forefront of environmental and ethical practices in the industry. Qualifying kitchens held themselves accountable on sourcing by working with sustainable producers and actively reducing — or removing — non-recyclable materials from their supply chains. Michelin inspectors considered ingredient provenance, seasonal produce, food waste systems and resource management. They also took note of how openly a restaurant communicates its sustainability approach to guests.

Similar to the more widely known Michelin star for culinary excellence, there was no fixed formula for the Green Star. Restaurants across the globe faced unique conditions because of their surrounding regions — inspectors instead looked for those at the top of their environmental game. Any restaurant already listed in the Michelin Guide was eligible, whether it held a traditional star, a Bib Gourmand, or a Michelin Plate. At one point, over 290 restaurants held the Green Star distinctions across the globe.

Michelin announced earlier this month that the Green Star would be retired and replaced by Mindful Voices, a new editorial platform spotlighting individuals "pioneering new approaches in the fields of gastronomy, hospitality and wine." Notably, Mindful Voices will not bestow any official accolade on restaurants — a detail Green Star holders say makes this new designation a poor substitute.