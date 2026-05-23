The First Car With A Backup Camera Was This 1950s Concept

From its stunning "bubble top" roof made of clear plastic to its space-age tailfins, the 1956 Buick Centurion XP-301 concept was a bold move for the brand that practically invented the idea of concept cars with the 1938 Y-Job. But while the Centurion debuted as a Buick dream car at the 1956 Motorama, one of its innovations would go on to have a massive impact on real-world driving several decades later — the backup camera.

Setting a precedent for cars without rear windows, the Centurion ditched its rearview mirror entirely — along with most of its cargo room — by mounting a relatively small television-style camera lens in the space traditional cars usually reserved for the trunk. The setup would then stream live video to a 4-by-6-inch monitor located in the center of the dashboard, which is right about where the first modern touchscreens appeared. In fact, Buick also gets the credit (or blame) for the first touchscreen in a production car, which debuted in the 1986 Riviera. As for the Centurion's radio, it was built into a chrome-capped tube-like piece projecting from the dash. And the wheel itself helped modernize automotive controls with a rotary gear selector in the center. That said, how beneficial rotary shifters really are remains an open question.

The first rearview cameras for production vehicles, though, wouldn't be in a Buick — or any other domestically branded car. Japanese automakers would bring that technology to public roads a quarter-century after the Centurion premiered, and it would be almost the same amount of time before the systems were mandated on most cars in the United States.