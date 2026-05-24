Can A Pressure Washer Damage Your Tires?

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Inexperienced car owners should be extra mindful when using a pressure washer on their vehicles. Consumer Reports warns against using a pressure washer when cleaning cars, since it doesn't take much to screw everything up. Using too much pressure, failing to keep the proper distance while pressure washing, and using the wrong nozzle can damage the paint job and inevitably lead to rust formation. However, in the right hands, pressure washing makes everything easier and faster, and that includes cleaning filthy wheels and tires. With that in mind, pressure washing tires isn't a bad idea, but you have to do it properly.

A TyreSafe survey revealed that about 80% of car owners had no idea that intense pressure washing can harm tires. Pointing a pressure washer directly at the tire sidewall could be enough to inflict micro perforations or cause visible damage to the rubber, leading to early degradation and potential air leaks. Slow leaks will lead to underinflated tires, which is one of the most common causes of tire blowouts. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to ensure that you keep your tires clean without causing damage.