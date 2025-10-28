Do Automatic Car Washes Actually Destroy Your Car's Paint?

In an age where the average price of a new vehicle is reaching record highs of more than $50,000, according to Kelly Blue Book, the desire to keep your investment looking its best may be stronger than ever. One of the easiest ways to maintain a car's appearance is to wash it regularly. However, you might not want to overdo it, as you could be ruining your car by washing it too often.

Regardless, it's not always convenient to clean your automobile by hand, as it's labor intensive and requires arguably your most precious asset, time. It's for this reason that the United States' most prevalent, go-to option is an automatic in-bay car wash, with the number of U.S. locations totaling just under 29,000 in 2020, per Grand View Research.

While certainly convenient, the automatic car wash does, unfortunately, present problems that could potentially cause your car's exterior unnecessary wear. Depending on the type of automatic car wash, you could experience scratches, visible swirling patterns, and damage to the exterior coat of your vehicle. There are a couple of different types of automatic car washes, and one variety of automatic car wash system is riskier than the other, though neither is the ideal option in terms of protecting your automobile.