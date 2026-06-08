The Reason Automakers Are Moving From Port Injection To Direct Injection

Until the early 1990s, many gasoline engine designs relied on carburetors to produce the fuel-air mixture needed to make the power that makes a car move. However, as the regulations around fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions became more stringent, carbureted engines had to be replaced by fuel-injected ones, with the 1994 Isuzu Pickup the last carbureted vehicle sold new in America.

With gasoline direct-injection systems yet to fully mature when the shift happened, automakers gravitated toward port fuel injection at first. In a port fuel-injection setup, injectors fire tiny droplets of fuel into the intake manifold before the inlet valve. The fuel vaporizes while sitting on the back of the warm intake valve and mixes with incoming air before entering the cylinder during the intake stroke, and being ignited by the spark plugs.

The electronic control unit determines the amount of fuel delivered to the engine, based on factors such as engine speed, temperature, and the amount of pressure on the accelerator pedal. This precise manner of fuel delivery brings better fuel economy and engine performance than the carburetor system.

We've witnessed increased use of direct-injection technology in modern engines, with around 73% of light-duty cars sold in 2023 having direct-injection engines, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Which raises the question: Why is the shift happening? The short answer is that direct-injection engines provide higher precision in fuel delivery, helping to achieve better power, improved fuel economy, and lower carbon emissions.