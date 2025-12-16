Why Some Engines Have Both Port And Direct Injection

Port fuel injection (PFI) was a major milestone in the early '80s. The integration of PFI rapidly changed the way fuel was delivered by increasing fuel economy and improving engine performance. Even with advancements in fuel delivery like gasoline direct injection (GDI) on some newer vehicles, PFI continues to remain a valuable player in the way fuel is delivered today. Yet with GDI being a newer option, the question still remains — why do some engines have both port and direct injection?

The answer is far from simple, but there are key reasons why some automakers are using dual fuel injection systems: increased efficiency, increased performance the ability to meet constantly changing emissions standards.

Many engines operate more efficiently using a combination of both GDI and PFI. For example, automakers like Ford, Toyota and Audi, just to name a few, all have engines which make use of a dual-fuel injection system. Some of the biggest benefits of using GDI and PFI in combination include cost effectiveness as well as smoother and quieter engine operation. Perhaps the biggest benefit? The combination of both GDI and PFI working together in harmony to cancel out each other's negatives.