This Was The Last Carbureted Engine Sold New In America

Ah yes, the carburetor. A humble device that mechanically mixes fuel and air, which gets sucked down the intake manifold and into the cylinders to feed the internal combustion process. The carburetor, or just carb for short, had a long run as the de facto fuel metering device on American automobiles, beginning with the Duryea brothers' converted horse buggy in 1893 — several years ahead of Henry Ford's slightly less rudimentary Quadricycle.

Fast forward 100 years and the writing was on the wall for the carburetor. By the late 1980s, California was mandating stricter emissions control equipment on all vehicles sold in that state through the California Air Resources Board, which amusingly abbreviates to CARB. California is such a large market for automakers that it's frequently simpler and less expensive to make all production cars intended for U.S. markets compliant with California's rules than to make a slightly different configuration for the Golden State. On a related note, California may no longer be able to set its own unique emissions standards, but we digress.

The other death knell for the carb was the implementation of the OBD-II onboard diagnostic system in California by 1994 and nationwide by 1996. For those who aren't mechanically inclined, the port to connect to the OBD-II system is that trapezoidal dongle that's under the driver's side dashboard of your modern vehicle. Computer-controlled carburetors were attempted as a stopgap measure prior to perfecting economical fuel injection in the 1980s, but proved troublesome for both motorists and mechanics alike.