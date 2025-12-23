You know the drill by now. You're sitting in the purgatory of the service center waiting room. Precisely 63 minutes into your wait, the service adviser walks out with a clipboard and calls your name — he wants to speak to you about some things the mechanic "found." He drops a list in your lap and tells you your car needs fuel injection service because your engine is basically choking on its own filth. It's $200 and your B.S. detector starts screaming, because this feels like a classic wallet flush.

For a long time, this service was mostly nonsense. If you're driving basically anything with standard Port Fuel Injection (PFI), the gasoline itself is doing most of the cleaning. Modern Top Tier gasoline is loaded with detergents that help clean your intake valves every time you drive, so paying extra to clean them is redundant. But then engineers got obsessed with fuel economy numbers and ruined everything by switching to carbon-piling Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI). This created a confusing mess that a cynic might say service shops are exploiting, though Hanlon's razor would remind you: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."

A specific type of induction cleaning is actually required for millions of modern engines from most major automakers, with many automakers recommending the service at set mileage intervals. Always check your owner's manual for the actual maintenance schedule, but 15,000 to 30,000 miles seems standard. If you don't know the difference between a $15 tank additive and a proper pressurized induction spray, you're either throwing money into a hole or letting your engine turn into a carbon-crusted paperweight.