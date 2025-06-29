Direct Injection Engines: Why Carbon Buildup Happens (And How To Prevent It)

Automakers have long touted the benefits of fuel injection, claiming increased efficiency and power. But as more cars have the system installed (around 73% in 2023), more and more consumers are dealing with a problematic and relatively common side effect of the system after as little as 20,000 miles on the road: carbon buildup on the engine's intake valves.

After undergoing the trials and tests of racing, mainly by Mercedes in the 1950s, the system's ability to improve power output was well established, and it was only a matter of time before it was widely adopted on road cars. In the early days, most injection systems placed the injector above the intake valve, letting the fuel/air mixture spray over that valve and then drop into the combustion chamber once that valve opened, more commonly known as port injection for the way the vapor was sprayed into the intake port. This solution is cheaper, simpler, and allows the fuel some extra time to vaporize and mix with the air to maximize combustion at the critical moment.

Injecting fuel directly into the combustion chamber, however, lets the engine use a higher compression ratio without fear of early detonation as the fuel actually acts to cool the chamber. That can lead to a serious increase in power, with one test finding a 65-horsepower difference between port and direct injection.