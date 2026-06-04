2027 Ford Bronco Filson Is The Modern Eddie Bauer For Buyers Who Want A 'Premium' Off-Roader Mixed With Bougie Workwear Flair And A Braptor Engine
Ford is no stranger to teaming up with outerwear brands to create luxury versions of its vehicles. It did just that with Eddie Bauer for decades. Well, that partnership fizzled out, as did Eddie Bauer, so Ford had to look elsewhere when it came time to tart up the Bronco. Enter Filson, the Seattle-based outdoor clothing and lifestyle brand. The two have come up with what has creatively been dubbed the "Bronco Filson," and it's aimed directly at folks who want a Bronco but don't love the fact that they're really not all that nice on the inside.
The two companies first teased their collaboration a few weeks ago, but now we're finally getting a fuller picture of just what the 2027 Bronco Filson is going to look like, and — more importantly — what it's supposed to represent for Ford. Basically, it's supposed to stand at the top of the Bronco lineup when it comes to luxury. There's no word on pricing yet, but you can safely assume it'll easily eclipse the starting price of the current non-Rapton, non-special edition top-dog Bronco, the Badlands, which starts at $51,590, including destination.
Out of the box, it's going to come with all sorts of special goodies, bespoke to the Bronco Filson, like unique interior and exterior treatments, a retuned version of the Bronco Raptor's twin-turbocharged V6, Filson-inspired saddlebag storage boxes, new wheels and a slew of other features that let other Bronco owners know you're just that little bit more discerning than them.
What Filson brings to the table
Both Ford and FIlson seem to make it very clear that this project goes far beyond the Eddie Bauer trim levels we saw in the past. This thing is serious... probably. The two companies apparently worked "side-by-side" with one another to create this Bronco. It has colors and materials that are supposed to be inspired by the other products Filson already makes. The perforated, quilted leather on the seats (I don't love the West Coast Customs-esque design) is supposedly some sort of callback to Filson's rugged twill that is then complemented with the leather-wrapped instrument panel and steering wheel. Further extenuating the tough but luxurious aesthetic are brass accents on the knobs, switches and steering wheel. I don't hate the color scheme. Black, green and bronze work for me. I just don't love the square stitching.
Throughout the interior, designers fitted "Filson-inspired" (I'm not sure why they're not just "Filson") removable storage bags, including door-mounted saddle bags and optional cargo-area bags that are made from water- and dirt-resistant materials. The nifty little things feature customizable compartments and are easy to detach and carry away from the Bronco. Think of it like a fancy version of that cooler you could get with the Pontiac Aztek.
To make the package a bit nicer to live with than the, honestly, clattery Bronco, the Filson has improved airflow, acoustic glass, as well as enhanced seals to reduce wind and road noise. Ford says that all of this put together means the Bronco Filson has 20% less perceived wind noise than the 2021 Bronco. I'd hope it does, because I just did a small road trip in a 2025 Bronco Big Bend, and it was noisy as hell.
Other luxury features include ventilated front seats and heated rears (both a first on the Bronco), an upgraded Bang & Olufsen-branded audio system, 5G and Wifi connectivity, a 360-degree camera and a 12-inch center infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Still a Bronco
Filson's whole thing (apparently — I don't have enough money to shop there) is creating "Unfailing Goods," and that's what it is trying to do with this Bronco. It's meant for the "uncompromising adventurer and designed to take you to the most remote places on Earth in refined comfort and convenience," so I'm sure it'll be able to handle whatever the hell mundane daily driving you subject it to.
Aiding the Michigan-built Bronco Filson in that mission is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost motor that is currently found in the Bronco Raptor. Ford says it'll have "application-specific tuning," but in the Braptor, the engine makes a healthy 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Other Broncos make do with either a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four or a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. There's no word on a transmission, but I'd bet it's the same 10-speed automatic as the Braptor.
While it'll certainly hurt the "premium" feel the Bronco Filson is after, the truck will obviously maintain the same steel ladder frame found on every other Bronco, and it'll come as standard with the Sasquatch off-road package and Fox shocks with internal bypasses. 35-inch all-terrain tires are also standard, and Ford claims that they're the largest fitted to any premium 4x4.
Clearly, engineers were very serious about keeping the Filson's off-road credentials intact, and that's why it has things like Trail Turn Assist for tightening your off-road turning radiuses and Trail 1-Pedal Drive for rock crawling. Of course, no serious off-road Bronco would be complete without Ford's Terrain Management System and GOAT Modes, so it has that as well — meaning there are several different drive modes to choose from, including Baja, Off-Road and Rock Crawl.
Filson Fancy
On the outside, it should be pretty easy to tell the Bronco Filson apart from more plebian Broncos thanks to their unique BRONCO lettering in the grille, painted wheel arches, mirror caps, roof and tail sights that can serve as tie-downs for securing your Outdoor Stuff(™). It'll also be available in some colors — including Field Green Metallic (the only one you should even consider), Marsh Gray, Avalanche Gray, Desert Sand, Shadow Black and Oxford White. Don't worry, the roof is just as removable as any of the non-fancy Broncos.
Fronco Bilsons also come as standard with Bronco-first power running boards on each side. Yes, that'll likely hurt off-roadability somewhat, but it's most likely something customers are willing to sacrifice.
Like all good vehicle launches, there's a special edition for those who want an early one — the Bronco Filson First Edition. It comes in an exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic color and features a unique fender badge, a custom serialized console badge and Filson-inspired cargo bags.
If you're the type of person who has long wanted a Bronco but felt that it's just a little too crappy for you, well, your prayers have been answered, and God is giving you the Bronco Filson. It's expected to arrive at dealers early next year, and order books are slated to open this fall.