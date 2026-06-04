2027 Ford Bronco Filson Is The Modern Eddie Bauer For Buyers Who Want A 'Premium' Off-Roader Mixed With Bougie Workwear Flair And A Braptor Engine

Ford is no stranger to teaming up with outerwear brands to create luxury versions of its vehicles. It did just that with Eddie Bauer for decades. Well, that partnership fizzled out, as did Eddie Bauer, so Ford had to look elsewhere when it came time to tart up the Bronco. Enter Filson, the Seattle-based outdoor clothing and lifestyle brand. The two have come up with what has creatively been dubbed the "Bronco Filson," and it's aimed directly at folks who want a Bronco but don't love the fact that they're really not all that nice on the inside.

The two companies first teased their collaboration a few weeks ago, but now we're finally getting a fuller picture of just what the 2027 Bronco Filson is going to look like, and — more importantly — what it's supposed to represent for Ford. Basically, it's supposed to stand at the top of the Bronco lineup when it comes to luxury. There's no word on pricing yet, but you can safely assume it'll easily eclipse the starting price of the current non-Rapton, non-special edition top-dog Bronco, the Badlands, which starts at $51,590, including destination.

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Out of the box, it's going to come with all sorts of special goodies, bespoke to the Bronco Filson, like unique interior and exterior treatments, a retuned version of the Bronco Raptor's twin-turbocharged V6, Filson-inspired saddlebag storage boxes, new wheels and a slew of other features that let other Bronco owners know you're just that little bit more discerning than them.