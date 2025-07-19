In Case The Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Isn't Complicated Enough For You, Here's A Spyder With A 30-Year-Old Power-Retractable Hardtop

Earlier this week, I found the perfect use for all that extra money you have lying around — a 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 with only 27,300 miles on it. Would it be expensive? Sure. At the time of writing, bidding is already up to $55,000. Plus, regardless of whatever the winning bid ends up being, the cost to buy a 3000GT VR-4 is really just a down payment on the total cost of keeping one of these things on the road. I mean, sure, it's Japanese, but these things are complicated, and parts are getting harder to find now that they're old enough to rent a car.

But while almost everyone wants a '90s sports car with a twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and active aero, not everyone was convinced. Plenty of you pointed out that the car comes with an obvious flaw — it simply isn't complicated enough. What you need is something even more difficult to maintain and repair, and I get that. Who wants a car that just works? The good news, though, is that Cars & Bids has you covered. All you have to do is come up with the winning bid, and your prayers will be answered. Your dreams will come true.

Yes, I'm talking about this 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Spyder in Caracas Red, and yes, that's a 30-year-old power-retractable hardtop. I'm sure it would be fine, though. It would totally be fine.