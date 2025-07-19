In Case The Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Isn't Complicated Enough For You, Here's A Spyder With A 30-Year-Old Power-Retractable Hardtop
Earlier this week, I found the perfect use for all that extra money you have lying around — a 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 with only 27,300 miles on it. Would it be expensive? Sure. At the time of writing, bidding is already up to $55,000. Plus, regardless of whatever the winning bid ends up being, the cost to buy a 3000GT VR-4 is really just a down payment on the total cost of keeping one of these things on the road. I mean, sure, it's Japanese, but these things are complicated, and parts are getting harder to find now that they're old enough to rent a car.
But while almost everyone wants a '90s sports car with a twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and active aero, not everyone was convinced. Plenty of you pointed out that the car comes with an obvious flaw — it simply isn't complicated enough. What you need is something even more difficult to maintain and repair, and I get that. Who wants a car that just works? The good news, though, is that Cars & Bids has you covered. All you have to do is come up with the winning bid, and your prayers will be answered. Your dreams will come true.
Yes, I'm talking about this 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Spyder in Caracas Red, and yes, that's a 30-year-old power-retractable hardtop. I'm sure it would be fine, though. It would totally be fine.
Zero risk whatsoever
Now, this car isn't perfect. The Series 3 cars looked significantly cooler than the Series 2s did, and as a 1995 model, this one is definitely Series 2. It also has 100,200 miles on the odometer, which is a much bigger number than the 1999's 27,300 miles, but come on. It's a 30-year-old Japanese car. Do you really think something is going to go wrong after only 100,000 miles? Based on some of the things I've read on the internet, you could probably double that mileage without so much as changing the oil.
The haters will, of course, tell you that's a wildly inaccurate claim, but what do they know? They're haters. The 3000GT was awesome, and the Spyder's power-retractable hardtop only made it cooler. I mean, how many other automakers offered power-retractable hardtops on their sports cars back in 1995? OK, yes, Mercedes-Benz released the SLK in 1995, but did the SLK have a twin-turbo V6, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, active aero or that famous Japanese reliability? No, it did not.
The only real downside I can possibly see here is that this car is probably going to sell for a lot of money, even with its comparatively high mileage. Bidding is already up to $20,000, and at the time of writing, there are still seven days left on the auction. Plus, there's a reserve, so even if you end up with the highest bid, there's no guarantee you'll actually win the car. But that just means you'll have to bid even harder if you want to own one of the coolest, most overly complicated cars Mitsubishi ever built. And who wouldn't want to own and maintain the world's most complicated Mitsubishi?