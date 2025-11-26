5 Concept Pontiacs That Never Made It To Production

Like most brands, Pontiac has made its fair share of concept cars, most of which never saw the sales floor of a dealership. In some cases, that was a good thing. We're not sure we'd like the memory of the Trans Am to be tarnished by a station wagon version. But there were some real winners among these concept vehicles, and we wish some of them made it to production instead of the Pontiac-rebadged cars from other brands.

Some of the most interesting concept models include the 1964 Pontiac Banshee XP-833, which looked a lot like a Corvette. The 1971 Pontiac Pegasus was just as cool, and contained actual Ferrari parts. The 1985 Pontiac Trans Am Kammback is the aforementioned ill-conceived station wagon Trans Am. The 1997 Pontiac Rageous was the Swiss Army Knife of automotive utility and a paragon of awesomeness. And the 2007 Pontiac Solstice SD290 Concept was a funky race-car concept with a retro design.

Pontiac put out a ton of other concept cars, and a lot of them were downright cool. But these five models grabbed our attention. It's fun to look at the possibilities, and we think a lot of these concept models show the potential of what we could have had if Pontiac stuck around.