These Are Your Favorite Gas Station Products Besides Fuel
Nothing hits the spot during a long drive or the end of a shopping run like a good snack. Whether it's a bag of sunflower seeds or the iconic $1.50 hot dog at Costco, we all have favorites we gravitate toward. Most of us know we are handing over cash for Michelin Star fare, but it's just what we need in that specific moment.
We asked our readers last week for their favorite gas station products besides the fuel for sale at the pump. The responses were relatively balanced between items you could get at nearly every service station and specialty foods available only at certain well-known chains. Commenters also mentioned regional cuisines only available in other countries and in parts of the United States that I'm dying to travel to and try out. Food might be just a small aspect of what makes road trips so enjoyable, but it can always be worth the stop.
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew. Thankfully, I don't drink so much of it anymore (apparently it's bad for you?!?) but it's still my go-to for road trips.
Submitted by: WeryPert1
Beef jerky
Beef Jerky. Pepper flavor. Can eat a whole bag in no time, and one of the most healthy items at a gas station to boot.
Submitted by: Nathan Tyree
Wawa's meatball subs
Is it after 10 PM? Go grab a meatball sub from Wawa. It's not the best one you'll ever have, but it hits every bit of late-night crave. Plus, if you're into fighting in a parking lot, there's a good chance you can get one of those in too.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Wawa's amorosa rolls and soft pretzels
I'll add to the Wawa chorus – Amorosa rolls or soft pretzels, though i think the quality has gone down.
Back in the day one of those rolls dipped in a bit of marinara from the meatballs was awesome, and the longer the meatballs had been sitting out, the better, as that meant more flavor in the sauce. If you could get them to scoop you a little sauce for free the whole thing was like $.50. Earlier in the day was better as they delivered before 7 am, iirc.
Submitted by: BtotheS
Bags of ice
Bags of ice. Essential for refilling the cooler on road trips.
Submitted by: ChaosphereVIII
Sausage rolls
Gloucester Services or Tebay sell the best sausage rolls here in the UK, amazing farm fresh food and lovely surroundings. They also have a very fancy supermarket inside.
Submitted by: Fluffy_Black_Dog
Boudin and cracklins
You'd be surprised how delicious gas station food in Louisiana can get. Easily puts Buc-ees to shame. I grew up in southwest Louisiana, and every time I visit I'm sure to stop by a couple of the local gas stations for boudin and cracklins.
In California, the move is to find a gas station with a Krispy Krunchy, Their chicken tenders and potato wedges absolutely slap.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Taquitos
I only go inside the gas station if I'm on a long drive so both of these are road trip only.
Specifically at 7-11, the taquitos there just hit sometimes. Especially when you've been traveling a while.
More generally though, energy drinks. Gotta keep that caffeine train going if I'm on a long drive.
Submitted by: Atomic
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds. I don't do it often, but sometimes, especially on a long droning road trip, sunflower seeds are just the ticket to fight off the drowsiness.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
Combos
Combos, Pepperoni Pizza flavored. I don't know why, but my wife buys them and they're gone about 40 minutes into our trip. The kids hate them so more for us!
Submitted by: Fiji ST
A favorite for nearly every chain
Wawa – house brand Lemonade Tea that both the wife and I absolutely love. We also enjoy quite a few of their food options, but the hot turkey hoagie is our favorite.
RoFo – a chicken box can hit the spot at times and its closest to my office when I need something quick.
Sheetz – when my wife was in college we would go there late at night or for breakfast the next day. Cheap food that didn't upset the delicate balance after drinking the night before.
Never been to Buccees but I don't like people and hate lines even more, so I would likely avoid it as a gas station during a road trip. Maybe I'll stop at one if I'm somewhere near one for an extended period of time.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Costco's hot dogs
$1.50 Hotdog/Soda, and sometimes groceries, since I fill up almost exclusively at Costco.
Submitted by: 408Guy
Gummy worms
For some reason, I only buy gummy worms from gas stations. I don't like them any other time than on a long road trip. I don't buy them at the store, I don't keep them in the house, it's a car-only snack.
Submitted by: Bradley Brownell