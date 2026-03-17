These Are Your Favorite Gas Station Products Besides Fuel

By Ryan Erik King
Costco Wholesale warehouse store and gas station fuel pumps. Timon Walter/Shutterstock

Nothing hits the spot during a long drive or the end of a shopping run like a good snack. Whether it's a bag of sunflower seeds or the iconic $1.50 hot dog at Costco, we all have favorites we gravitate toward. Most of us know we are handing over cash for Michelin Star fare, but it's just what we need in that specific moment.

We asked our readers last week for their favorite gas station products besides the fuel for sale at the pump. The responses were relatively balanced between items you could get at nearly every service station and specialty foods available only at certain well-known chains. Commenters also mentioned regional cuisines only available in other countries and in parts of the United States that I'm dying to travel to and try out. Food might be just a small aspect of what makes road trips so enjoyable, but it can always be worth the stop.

Mountain Dew

Close-up of a Diet Mountain Dew bottle featuring Madden 25 NFL branding in a car's cup holder, Lafayette, California, March 2, 2025. Smith Collection/gado/Getty Images

Mountain Dew. Thankfully, I don't drink so much of it anymore (apparently it's bad for you?!?) but it's still my go-to for road trips.

Submitted by: WeryPert1

Beef jerky

Slim Jim Meat Sticks Mild Flavor Snacks PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

Beef Jerky. Pepper flavor. Can eat a whole bag in no time, and one of the most healthy items at a gas station to boot.

Submitted by: Nathan Tyree

Wawa's meatball subs

The made to order food section at gas station convenience store Wawa. Adam McCullough/Shutterstock

Is it after 10 PM? Go grab a meatball sub from Wawa. It's not the best one you'll ever have, but it hits every bit of late-night crave. Plus, if you're into fighting in a parking lot, there's a good chance you can get one of those in too.

Submitted by: potbellyjoe

Wawa's amorosa rolls and soft pretzels

The Wawa gas station, fast food restaurant, and convenience store. Joni Hanebutt/Getty Images

I'll add to the Wawa chorus – Amorosa rolls or soft pretzels, though i think the quality has gone down.

Back in the day one of those rolls dipped in a bit of marinara from the meatballs was awesome, and the longer the meatballs had been sitting out, the better, as that meant more flavor in the sauce. If you could get them to scoop you a little sauce for free the whole thing was like $.50. Earlier in the day was better as they delivered before 7 am, iirc.

Submitted by: BtotheS

Bags of ice

Bags of Ice Stacked in Commercial Freezer with Z Ice Brand PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

Bags of ice. Essential for refilling the cooler on road trips.

Submitted by: ChaosphereVIII

Sausage rolls

snacks, pies, Cornish pasties, ham, ready meals and pizzas on shelves in a fridge at Euro Garages, Rivington Services on the M61 motorway Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock

Gloucester Services or Tebay sell the best sausage rolls here in the UK, amazing farm fresh food and lovely surroundings. They also have a very fancy supermarket inside.

Submitted by: Fluffy_Black_Dog

Boudin and cracklins

Boudin (boudain) , a pork and rice Cajun sausage Banu R/Getty Images

You'd be surprised how delicious gas station food in Louisiana can get. Easily puts Buc-ees to shame. I grew up in southwest Louisiana, and every time I visit I'm sure to stop by a couple of the local gas stations for boudin and cracklins.

In California, the move is to find a gas station with a Krispy Krunchy, Their chicken tenders and potato wedges absolutely slap.

Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D

Taquitos

A stack of freshy fried chicken flautas for a special Trevor Srednick/Getty Images

I only go inside the gas station if I'm on a long drive so both of these are road trip only.

Specifically at 7-11, the taquitos there just hit sometimes. Especially when you've been traveling a while.

More generally though, energy drinks. Gotta keep that caffeine train going if I'm on a long drive.

Submitted by: Atomic

Sunflower seeds

Packages of David sunflower seeds are displayed at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Sunflower seeds. I don't do it often, but sometimes, especially on a long droning road trip, sunflower seeds are just the ticket to fight off the drowsiness.

Submitted by: SantaCruzin

Combos

Several Combos resting atop an opened bag Judgefloro / Wikimedia Commons

Combos, Pepperoni Pizza flavored. I don't know why, but my wife buys them and they're gone about 40 minutes into our trip. The kids hate them so more for us!

Submitted by: Fiji ST

A favorite for nearly every chain

A Royal Farms gas station in Delaware, USA, November 5, 2023. Royal Farms is an American privately owned chain of convenience stores Jhvephoto/Getty Images

Wawa – house brand Lemonade Tea that both the wife and I absolutely love. We also enjoy quite a few of their food options, but the hot turkey hoagie is our favorite.

RoFo – a chicken box can hit the spot at times and its closest to my office when I need something quick.

Sheetz – when my wife was in college we would go there late at night or for breakfast the next day. Cheap food that didn't upset the delicate balance after drinking the night before.

Never been to Buccees but I don't like people and hate lines even more, so I would likely avoid it as a gas station during a road trip. Maybe I'll stop at one if I'm somewhere near one for an extended period of time.

Submitted by: cintocrunch1

Costco's hot dogs

Close-up of signs listing prices at Costco food court, including the price for Costco's hot dog and fountain soda combination, Danville, California, July 3, 2022. Smith Collection/gado/Getty Images

$1.50 Hotdog/Soda, and sometimes groceries, since I fill up almost exclusively at Costco.

Submitted by: 408Guy

Gummy worms

A shallow depth of field shot of multicolored gummy worms (blue, red, orange, green) piled together at a candy shop Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock

For some reason, I only buy gummy worms from gas stations. I don't like them any other time than on a long road trip. I don't buy them at the store, I don't keep them in the house, it's a car-only snack.

Submitted by: Bradley Brownell

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