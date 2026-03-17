These Are Your Favorite Gas Station Products Besides Fuel

Nothing hits the spot during a long drive or the end of a shopping run like a good snack. Whether it's a bag of sunflower seeds or the iconic $1.50 hot dog at Costco, we all have favorites we gravitate toward. Most of us know we are handing over cash for Michelin Star fare, but it's just what we need in that specific moment.

We asked our readers last week for their favorite gas station products besides the fuel for sale at the pump. The responses were relatively balanced between items you could get at nearly every service station and specialty foods available only at certain well-known chains. Commenters also mentioned regional cuisines only available in other countries and in parts of the United States that I'm dying to travel to and try out. Food might be just a small aspect of what makes road trips so enjoyable, but it can always be worth the stop.