This Was The First Real Gas Station In The Nation

People often take gas stations for granted. Before gas stations existed, buying gasoline meant going on a quest to bring gas — typically in a 5-gallon can – from the local general store or a horse stable. You used a hand operated filter to pour it into your fuel tank, which was an undignified and dangerous process. Then, everything changed.

The first documented attempt at a dedicated fueling site happened around 1905 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Automobile Gasoline Co., founded by Clem Lessing, was basically a gravity-fed tank on a lot, attached to a garden hose. It was a crude and leaky way to dispense gas, but it was the first. However, the first real gas station that actually looks like the ancestors of the modern stations we stop to fill gas today dates back to 1907.

Standard Oil of California (now Chevron) opened what many historians consider to be the first true service station in Seattle. It was a dedicated facility designed to fill cars efficiently. They used a 30-gallon galvanized tank with a hose and a simple glass gauge for the driver to see how much fuel they were pouring into the car. It was a massive shift from just being a customer in a hardware store to going to a dedicated gas station.