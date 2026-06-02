FAA Wants Spirit To Sell Its Coveted NYC Airport Slots To Another Low-Cost Airline

The demise of Spirit Airlines sparked concerns that airfares would soar in the absence of a significant low-cost carrier. While the defunct airline's planes were repossessed by leasing companies, its airport slots need to be sold off. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford wants Spirit to sell off its desirable slots at LaGuardia Airport in New York to another low-cost airline. Spirit's estate plans to auction off the 22 spots on July 9. However, a bankruptcy court must approve the winning bid.

For those unfamiliar with the airline industry, a slot is permission to take off or land at an airport at a designated time. The price of any given slot is based on supply and demand. The bigger the city or busier the airport, the higher the prices for acquiring slots. According to the Points Guy, Spirit's LaGuardia slots were valued at $87 million in April. It's definitely a high price, but Spirit owed roughly $2 billion after its bankruptcy restructuring to put the predicament into perspective.