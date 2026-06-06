The World's Fastest Semi Truck Is A Volvo

Semi-trucks are slowpokes, and everybody knows it. That's why you hate to see one ahead of you as you approach a highway on-ramp and why every interstate driver's blood pressure spikes when they see one merging over into the hammer lane. Who among us hasn't seen a full-on traffic jam started by one semi going 64.9 mph get passed by another semi going 65 mph? That said, it shouldn't be a big surprise that a rig carrying up to 80,000 pounds takes a long time to get up to speed. And who can blame a trucker for abiding (or undershooting) speed limits when their job is on the line?

But imagine a world where semi-trucks aren't slow. What would the world look like if there was a semi-truck that had a higher top speed than most consumer vehicles on the market today? We've seen it, and honestly, it looks terrifying. Not just because of the potential for gas mileage to nose dive at high speeds, either.

The world's fastest semi truck is called The Iron Knight, and it was built in 2016 by engineers at Volvo to break the previous world record and demonstrate the company's then-new dual-clutch gearbox. During the official record-breaking run, monitored by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), driver Boije Ovebrink reached an absolutely fear-inducing top speed of 171.5 miles per hour. How would you like to see The Iron Knight approaching at that speed in your rearview?