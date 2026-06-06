The World's Fastest Semi Truck Is A Volvo
Semi-trucks are slowpokes, and everybody knows it. That's why you hate to see one ahead of you as you approach a highway on-ramp and why every interstate driver's blood pressure spikes when they see one merging over into the hammer lane. Who among us hasn't seen a full-on traffic jam started by one semi going 64.9 mph get passed by another semi going 65 mph? That said, it shouldn't be a big surprise that a rig carrying up to 80,000 pounds takes a long time to get up to speed. And who can blame a trucker for abiding (or undershooting) speed limits when their job is on the line?
But imagine a world where semi-trucks aren't slow. What would the world look like if there was a semi-truck that had a higher top speed than most consumer vehicles on the market today? We've seen it, and honestly, it looks terrifying. Not just because of the potential for gas mileage to nose dive at high speeds, either.
The world's fastest semi truck is called The Iron Knight, and it was built in 2016 by engineers at Volvo to break the previous world record and demonstrate the company's then-new dual-clutch gearbox. During the official record-breaking run, monitored by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), driver Boije Ovebrink reached an absolutely fear-inducing top speed of 171.5 miles per hour. How would you like to see The Iron Knight approaching at that speed in your rearview?
Breaking records and taking names
On a seemingly normal day in Fällfors, Sweden, journalists, FIA judges, and Volvo engineers gathered to put The Iron Knight to the test. The driver was Boije Ovebrink, a Swedish truck racing champion who had previously broken the truck speed record in 2012 in Volvo's hybrid Mean Green. The custom-built Iron Knight boasted a 13-liter diesel engine capable of producing 2,367 horsepower and 4,425 lb-ft of torque. Take that, uh, virtually every consumer vehicle on the planet.
To break the previous world record, the truck performed two consecutive kilometer-long jaunts from a standing start, and it needed to beat an average time of 21.596 seconds over the two runs. During the runs, The Iron Knight hurtled from 0-to-60 in about 4.6 seconds and averaged 105 mph. It topped out at 171.5 mph. If cutting off a wide-load semi truck is a bad idea normally, just think how badly things would end if you pulled out in front of The Iron Knight on the highway.
Ovebrink and The Iron Knight's records haven't been broken to this day, but it would come as no surprise to see Volvo push the envelope yet again. There's no official confirmation of another attempt from Volvo as yet, but that doesn't mean it won't happen eventually.
The Iron Knight doesn't ride alone
It might seem silly or frivolous to push truck land speeds to their absolute maximum, but there's a long tradition of drivers and engineers doing just that. While the The Iron Knight holds the current record, plenty of people have attempted to design the most powerful semi-truck engine ever built, and The Iron Knight stands on their shoulders.
Perhaps the most famous among these is the legendary Shockwave, a jet-powered — yes, jet-powered — semi based on a Peterbilt cab. Shockwave could achieve speeds of over 380 mph, but the truck's story ended in tragedy in 2022 after a fatal crash while racing airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show. Shockwave wasn't even the first jet-powered truck, though. That record goes to Bob Motz, who built his jet-powered truck nearly 50 years ago. However, being powered by jet engines means these don't qualify for the same FIA truck land speed record as The Iron Knight.
Today, electric trucks promise to push the envelop, and the first stats from Tesla's all-electric Semi suggest that it'll be a monster, too. Long Range variants feature an 822-kWh battery and a consumption rate of 1.7 kWh/mile. We've already seen how electrification has quickened consumer cars, so it's no huge leap to speculate we'll see similar in trucks, at least as a proof of concept.