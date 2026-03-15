Why Cutting Off A Wide-Load Semi Truck And Its Lead Car Is A Bad Idea

According to the University of Pittsburgh, reckless lane changes result in nearly 35,000 Americans suffering injuries annually. Among the factors contributing to this sobering statistic are drivers' lack of situational awareness and failure to use their mirrors. No matter how it occurs, cutting someone off — causing another motorist to slam on their brakes as you enter their lane — is a recipe for disaster. But as dangerous as this is with other cars, pulling it on a semi truck is even more unconscionable.

A big rig with fully laden trailer typically tips the scales at up to 80,000 pounds legally, and with certain exceptions can haul even more. In fact, with special permissions, the biggest loads a semi truck can tow may go well past the usual limit. But according to insurance company Wawanesa, a truck at the weight limit going 65 mph can take up to 600 feet, or two football fields, to stop. Even though semi truck air brakes can enhance stopping power, getting that much weight to come to a halt takes time.

A semi labeled "wide load" describes cargo beyond 8½ feet in width, the normal limit, although the legal figure can vary by state. These loads often require the use of a pilot vehicle out front, and in some cases a following vehicle as well, to tell the trucker about conditions or help with navigating through traffic. As with any car, cutting off the guide car can lead to a crash.

And larger freight can cause a big truck to have even less maneuverability. In addition to placing yourself and the truck driver in peril, you're also risking other nearby motorists, including the pilot car(s). However, a big rig smashing into a car that's just cut it off isn't the only potential danger.