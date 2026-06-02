These Non-Car Companies Should Design An EV

If the Ferrari Luce showed us anything, its that electric vehicles aren't exactly easy to design — especially when they're being penned by a person or company that isn't exactly known for building cars. In the Luce's case, its look was conjured up by Jony Ive, a man best known for this work at Apple in the 1990s through mid 2010s. Needless to say, the car's reception hasn't been stellar, so it got us thinking about who (or what) could do it better, and that idea is what led us to the question we posed to you all last week.

We wanted to know what non-automaker should try its hand at building an EV. What company, despite never even attempting to build a car, might actually be able to pull it off? I mean, other companies have tried it in the past. Famously, Sony teamed up with Honda to make the Afeela dream a reality, but that crashed and burned worse than Jeff Bezos' rocket.

Honestly, I really do think any — save for one — of the companies down below could build a vaguely competent electric vehicle. At the very least, it can't be worse than some of the other crap that has been put out there by already-established car companies. Why don't you have a look for yourself and be the judge?