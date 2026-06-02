These Non-Car Companies Should Design An EV
If the Ferrari Luce showed us anything, its that electric vehicles aren't exactly easy to design — especially when they're being penned by a person or company that isn't exactly known for building cars. In the Luce's case, its look was conjured up by Jony Ive, a man best known for this work at Apple in the 1990s through mid 2010s. Needless to say, the car's reception hasn't been stellar, so it got us thinking about who (or what) could do it better, and that idea is what led us to the question we posed to you all last week.
We wanted to know what non-automaker should try its hand at building an EV. What company, despite never even attempting to build a car, might actually be able to pull it off? I mean, other companies have tried it in the past. Famously, Sony teamed up with Honda to make the Afeela dream a reality, but that crashed and burned worse than Jeff Bezos' rocket.
Honestly, I really do think any — save for one — of the companies down below could build a vaguely competent electric vehicle. At the very least, it can't be worse than some of the other crap that has been put out there by already-established car companies. Why don't you have a look for yourself and be the judge?
Fender
Fender Guitars. Every car would look like it was designed in 1953, one guy from California would sign an indiscriminate number of frames and those would be insanely valuable, the technology wouldn't advance but the company will tell you about how this year's 1950's reissue is totally different from last year's 1950's reissue, and if you want you'd be able to get one that looks like it was in 23 crashes over the years.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Ikea
IKEA. give me a practical, slightly underpowered, plastic alternative to the Slate that has fun design cues, interesting materials and customization options.
Bonus points if it's just a regular car and not a crossover or truck.
Submitted by: Scoobie2
Trek & Shimano
I once heard someone say that only bike builders could have built the first functional airplane, because they're the ones who understand how to build the lightest possible structure with the least amount of materials and weight.
Trek knows carbon fiber, wind tunnel testing and metals. They also build some great e-bikes. Shimano knows drivetrains. Both of these companies know how to make the lightest possible thing at it's pricepoint that will survive a crapload of abuse. I think they would be the ones to get the fact that you can get more range by making it lighter
AND they are both REALLY good at producing a wide variety of the same product at different pricepoints.
So the entry level EV has an aluminum frame and plastic body parts and a basic drivetrain for 25k, but you can order the pro model that's all carbon fiber and weighs 30% less for 50k.
BONUS: open the first Trek EV plant in Dayton Ohio, home of the Wright Brothers and help revitalize the gem city.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Dewalt
Imagine what they could build if they were given a clean sheet... A big battery to serve as an on-site power source for everything from charging power tools to welding, lots of storage, smart and convenient work surfaces, thought-out systems for carrying buckets and dimensional lumber, etc, a hose-out interior, built in cooler, in-cab safe for wallets and phones, and so on.
&
A DeWalt electric truck seems like a good fit. The colors would evoke Caterpillar and Tonka trucks and it could be powered by a bank of 200 60V battery packs. Just swap 'em out.
Submitted by: BuddyS & Norm DePlume
Coleman
it only comes in that hammered green finish and will last for fifty years with no maintenance at all. $36 at K-mart
Submitted by: Rob-gittins
Bosch
Not sexy or particularly fun, but it would work. And it would work well. And if anything ever went wrong, their support would actually you know...support you.
Their eBike drive units and systems work really, really well. They seem to be the only eBike component manufacturer who's actually figuring it all out. And of course their tools are fantastic as well.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
Costco
They could be the one company that actually gets the subscription model right, and on top of that, their EV will beat everybody on practicality, price, and reliability.
Oh, what's that? You accidentally poured gasoline into the EV port forgetting it was an electric car, completely bricking it? No worries! The warranty will cover that and literally anything else with no questions asked.
Submitted by: disadvantage
Frito Lay
f they can design the humble Frito™ to be the perfect corn chip with only three ingredients, they might be able to design a simple, inexpensive vehicle.
Think Slate but without Jeff Bezos.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Temu
Hell for leather on this one, Temu.
Make the cheapest car imaginable; cheap parts, maintenance, everything clearly off and questionable. The way to buy one instinctively lies to you, from what color you're getting to what model and features. However, it doesn't matter because the car would cost like $900 and if it's a piece of junk, it's not too big of a loss.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Sega
Because their late 1980s to early 1990s racing arcade games kicked ass and I'd like to see those cars become a reality.
Submitted by: Xavier96
The Trump Organization
A vehicle would fit perfectly in their portfolio of luxury products; real estate, clothing, steaks, education, telecommunications, crypto, social media..
Submitted by: Joseph Rodgers