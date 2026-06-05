5 Used SUVs Under $20k That Probably Won't Break The Bank In Repairs
You've probably heard this a thousand times, but new cars are expensive. Today, the average fresh-from-the-factory vehicle leaves the dealer's lot costing almost $50,000. Even the typical pre-owned car is priced at just under $29,000. So a $20,000 used car budget may seem unrealistic, especially for a high-demand body style like an SUV. Sure, you can just plunk down the cash for any pre-owned model and hope for the best, but there's a smarter way. Looking at reliability ratings can improve your odds when buying a second-hand vehicle. This doesn't guarantee a trouble-free post-purchase ownership experience, but choosing older vehicles wisely will keep you from wasting even more money down the line.
To come up with this list of five used SUVs that lean toward dependability, we scoured Consumer Reports (CR) reliability ratings and cross-referenced them with real-world pricing from CarGurus to stay within $20,000. Our minimum standard for CR reliability was typically an above-average rating. We generally avoided any vehicle older than 12 years (ideally within 10 years) and kept an eye on marketplace listings that mostly stayed close to accumulating average annual miles (about 13,500) or lower. Yearly repair cost estimates from RepairPal also provided guidance. The results include predictable models, like the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota Highlander. And yet, options like the Nissan Murano, Toyota Sequoia, and Acura MDX may expand shoppers' horizons.
Compact SUV: 2023 Mazda CX-5
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 may not be on everyone's radar because the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V get more attention. But the CX-5's key advantage over the other two crossovers is newness; examples from 2023 fall under the $20,000 threshold if you don't mind a low trim (S or S Select). Either way, though, all-wheel drive is standard. And with examples ranging in mileage from 20,000 to 70,000, you might come across a CX-5 that still qualifies for Mazda's five-year or 60,000-mile power train warranty.
This CX-5 model year earned a very good reliability rating from Consumer Reports and a 4.5 out of 5 (excellent) reliability score from RepairPal. The latter ranked the CX-5 as the top SUV out of 26 for reliability. Regardless of what the experts say, there's still the yearly repair costs, but RepairPal says the average owner can expect to pay $447 to keep a CX-5 in good running condition. That's not too far off from the RAV4 ($429) or CR-V ($407).
If you're leaning towards a Toyota or Honda in this category, just know that sticking to a budget means having to settle for a 2019 RAV4 or 2020 CR-V. Both are also certain to have higher mileage (think at least 70,000–80,000 miles), and that number will only climb higher if you go for older models.
Two-row midsize SUV: 2022 Nissan Murano
CVT hate can be overblown, but the 2022 Nissan Murano might raise eyebrows because of how it uses the transmission. Even so, Consumer Reports applies its CR Recommended label and an exceptional reliability score to this five-seater. Similarly, RepairPal gives the Murano a score of 3.5 out of 5 (above average) for reliability. Typical yearly repair costs are projected at $507, which is slightly below the $521 average for all vehicles in its class.
At the time of writing this article, there are only five consumer complaints about the 2022 Murano on file with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's after four years on the market, and none of the reports mention a CVT problem. If you can settle for the base S trim in front-wheel-drive form, you might be able to pick up one with less than 60,000 miles — potentially making it eligible for Nissan's own five-year/60,000-mile power train warranty. If you aren't concerned with factory coverage or higher mileage, then the same money will get you a higher trim (SV or SL) and a greater chance at all-wheel drive.
Three-row midsize SUV: 2019 Toyota Highlander
If a Toyota is going to get a nod for a wallet-friendly used SUV, it might as well be in a meat-and-potatoes category like the three-row midsize crossover. The sweet spot is the 2019 Highlander. It's the final edition of the third generation and benefits from a 2017 facelift, so this version doesn't look too dated. A $20,000 target lets shoppers target an LE trim, and they can toggle between all-wheel drive or lower mileage (under 100,000 miles).
The Highlander has enjoyed strong reliability rankings from Consumer Reports. Since 2012, every Highlander model year (except for 2020 and 2025) has received an above-average or better reliability score. At the same time, RepairPal gives the Highlander a rating of 4 out of 5 (above-average), with estimated average repair costs at $489 annually — quite a bit below the $573 average among all midsize SUVs analyzed.
The Honda Pilot is a logical alternative to the Highlander. However, although this model has been around since 2003, it didn't earn an above-average (or better) reliability rating from Consumer Reports until 2021. This was also the first Pilot model year to earn a CR Recommended badge. Buyers will have to spend every penny of that $20,000 bankroll to get a 2021 Pilot, and it's likely to have higher mileage despite being two years newer than the 2019 Highlander.
Full-size SUV: 2014 Toyota Sequoia
Whether you need extra towing capacity or adult-friendly seating in all three rows — or you just like the old-school body-on-frame architecture — there's no substitute for the full-size SUV. Keeping that $20,000 limit in mind, the 2014 Toyota Sequoia is a good starting point. This year is part of the long-serving second generation (2008–2022) and has an above-average reliability rating from CR. RepairPal estimates the annual maintenance tab at $722 for the model year and gave the Sequoia a 3.5 out of 5 (above average) reliability score. The Sequoia also earns bragging rights as the longest-lasting vehicle.
Listings online have very high mileage, so shoppers may want to steer towards domestic options. But the Sequoia is still an exceptional choice in its class, especially when compared to models like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition. The 2012 Tahoe is the only model year since 2007 to have avoided a poor or below-average Consumer Reports score (and the 2012 edition could only muster an average ranking). The Expedition didn't fare much better. Its 2014 model year just has an average reliability rating, which is still higher than any Expedition model sold from 2015 through 2026.
Honorable mention: 2017 Acura MDX
It can't hurt to add some luxury to the mix as long as the budget isn't busted. There aren't many choices under $20,000, but you won't have to make too many sacrifices if you go for the 2017 Acura MDX. This model has an above-average reliability ranking from Consumer Reports and a very positive rating (4 out of 5) from RepairPal. In fact, RepairPal estimates a modest average yearly repair bill of $571 for the MDX, putting it substantially lower than the $807 average for the midsize luxury SUV category as a whole.
Despite its age, a 2017 MDX doesn't have to come with excessive mileage. Marketplace listings show numerous examples under 100,000 miles. Like with the Highlander, opting for a front-wheel-drive model may save money or open the door to units with fewer odometer readings. Careful shopping might even get you to afford a model with the Advance or Technology Package (Acura-speak for a higher trim).