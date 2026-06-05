5 Used SUVs Under $20k That Probably Won't Break The Bank In Repairs

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 may not be on everyone's radar because the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V get more attention. But the CX-5's key advantage over the other two crossovers is newness; examples from 2023 fall under the $20,000 threshold if you don't mind a low trim (S or S Select). Either way, though, all-wheel drive is standard. And with examples ranging in mileage from 20,000 to 70,000, you might come across a CX-5 that still qualifies for Mazda's five-year or 60,000-mile power train warranty.

This CX-5 model year earned a very good reliability rating from Consumer Reports and a 4.5 out of 5 (excellent) reliability score from RepairPal. The latter ranked the CX-5 as the top SUV out of 26 for reliability. Regardless of what the experts say, there's still the yearly repair costs, but RepairPal says the average owner can expect to pay $447 to keep a CX-5 in good running condition. That's not too far off from the RAV4 ($429) or CR-V ($407).

If you're leaning towards a Toyota or Honda in this category, just know that sticking to a budget means having to settle for a 2019 RAV4 or 2020 CR-V. Both are also certain to have higher mileage (think at least 70,000–80,000 miles), and that number will only climb higher if you go for older models.