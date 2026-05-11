Consumer Reports' Top Used Cars List Shows Why We Must Choose Older Vehicles Wisely

At time of writing, the average price for a new vehicle in the U.S. is hovering around the $50,000 mark, and finding a reliable, affordable new car seems to be getting harder every day. There are plenty of reasons why: inflation, fallout from tariffs, fewer base models on dealer lots, and lingering COVID-era supply chain issues. Regardless of the Rite Aid receipt-length list of reasons why new cars are really expensive now, the fact remains the same: that "new-car smell" is staying just out of olfactory reach for most of us right now.

What about the used market? Well, in 2026, you'll still have to contend with jacked-up prices not seen since the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Consumer Reports, finding a well-priced, long-lasting used car requires more shopping savvy and patience than ever. Based on the outlet's latest list of best used cars, you might even be better off with an older used vehicle than picking up a spiffy new(ish) lease return.

So, why isn't a lightly used, relatively fresh vehicle -– packed with the latest tech, active-safety, and aromatherapy doohickeys –- always the best option? The factors are myriad — depreciation, cost of ownership, unknown (or undiscovered) failure points, long-term reliability, and insurance fees can make all the difference in how much you pay for a used car. Here's why — and how — you should take these factors into consideration while you are shopping for a used car.