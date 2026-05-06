This SUV's Reputation As Longest-Lasting Isn't Just Hearsay

The average car on U.S. roads today is nearly 13 years old (12.8 to be exact), according to an S&P Global Mobility study. That figure underlines how durable cars have become, seeing as back in 2000, the average was just nine years. One modern vehicle that really epitomizes durability is the Toyota Sequoia. In fact, an iSeeCars study found that it is the longest-lasting vehicle in the world, with a 39.1% chance of hitting 250,000 miles or more.

This finding validates what many gearheads and Toyota aficionados have known for years: Sequoias are nearly indestructible. People have stories of their Sequoias hitting 250,000 miles with nothing more than preventative maintenance. Among the numerous highlights is a 2004 Toyota Sequoia that was posted on YouTube in 2014, having clocked 600,000 miles.

But you don't have to limit yourself to the Tundra-based full-size SUV if you're in the market for a rugged and reliable car. Close behind the Sequoia in the iSeeCars study rankings is the midsize Toyota 4Runner, with a 32.9% chance of making it to 250,000 miles. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid (31.0%) is third on the list, with the Toyota Tundra (30.0%) and Lexus IS (27.5%) coming fourth and fifth out of the 25 models in the study.