9 Alternatives If You Can't Afford A Shelby Cobra

There are many cool Carroll Shelby cars, but there's not an enthusiast on Earth who wouldn't want to own an original Shelby Cobra. Those unmistakable early-1960s British roadster looks with Ford V8 power are a combination hot enough to singe your eyebrows. But alas, most of us common folk are plagued by a problem as old as time — money. According to Hagerty, the cheapest examples are typically the early 260-powered cars, with "good" condition prices sitting in the high $700,000 range. As condition increases and the big blocks start showing up, well, now you're looking at a million-dollar car or even far beyond that.

If you already happen to own cars in the high-six-figure range or exceeding $1,000,000, first of all, congratulations, and secondly, you probably don't need to read this. But for the average financially stable adult who has some money set aside for just one truly special car in their garage, the Cobra is just another one of those toweringly expensive cars you see at auctions. And hell, there were only 998 factory units built over the six-year production run (from 1962 to 1967), so even if you did have the dough, that's just half the battle.

Anyway, you read the headline; you know what's going on here — affordable Cobra alternatives. We wanted to keep an open mind while compiling this list so as not to leave out comparable driving experiences that may not be of the same era or number of cylinders, but in general, this group of vehicles (mostly) stays within that V8, rear-drive, open-top roadster faction. Most importantly, though, nearly every pick here costs just a small percentage of a factory-built Shelby Cobra.