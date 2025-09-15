10 Cars That Aren't Fords (But Are Ford Powered)

Henry Ford built his first crude gasoline engine back in 1893, but the Ford Motor Company wasn't recognized as a true competitor in the automotive industry until 1904. Today, Ford remains one of the most recognizable car brands, supplying many popular models and engines throughout its long history. Because of Ford's strong reputation in automobile manufacturing, it shouldn't surprise you that other brands have equipped their vehicles with Ford-made powertrains.

Creating a new engine from innovation to a working model not only takes a serious time commitment, but it also requires some heavy capitalization. That's why smaller car makers might opt to use engine tech from larger companies with the manpower and financial backing to build an engine. Even larger companies have been known to share engines when it benefits them, leading to better performance, improved efficiency, and higher top speeds.

While the Ford Motor Company wasn't the only early car maker vying for sales, Ford himself was an innovator, always pushing the limits of engine technology. This led to continuous growth, expansion, and increasing sales for his company. In fact, by 1921, around half the cars sold in the U.S. were Model Ts. As the Ford brand became more common on American roads, it solidified its place in history. And over the years, many other brands have relied on Ford for its innovative engine technology.