10 Cars That Aren't Fords (But Are Ford Powered)
Henry Ford built his first crude gasoline engine back in 1893, but the Ford Motor Company wasn't recognized as a true competitor in the automotive industry until 1904. Today, Ford remains one of the most recognizable car brands, supplying many popular models and engines throughout its long history. Because of Ford's strong reputation in automobile manufacturing, it shouldn't surprise you that other brands have equipped their vehicles with Ford-made powertrains.
Creating a new engine from innovation to a working model not only takes a serious time commitment, but it also requires some heavy capitalization. That's why smaller car makers might opt to use engine tech from larger companies with the manpower and financial backing to build an engine. Even larger companies have been known to share engines when it benefits them, leading to better performance, improved efficiency, and higher top speeds.
While the Ford Motor Company wasn't the only early car maker vying for sales, Ford himself was an innovator, always pushing the limits of engine technology. This led to continuous growth, expansion, and increasing sales for his company. In fact, by 1921, around half the cars sold in the U.S. were Model Ts. As the Ford brand became more common on American roads, it solidified its place in history. And over the years, many other brands have relied on Ford for its innovative engine technology.
GSM Delta (1960-1965)
Born the GSM Dart in 1958, the South-African-made Delta took on its new name in 1960 for the U.K. market. The reason behind the name change was that Dodge already had a trademark for Dart. Exact production numbers for the GSM Delta vary, but estimates put the number at around 116. The car is exceptionally rare today. GSM only made two models in its short history, which both featured Ford powertrains. The Delta happens to use the same engine found in the Ford Anglia, but the two cars couldn't be more different.
GSM produced a limited number of Delta models, while Ford mass-produced the Anglia. The GSM Delta was lightweight with a fiberglass body, attracting sports car enthusiasts. Anglia models were solid and made of steel, so the car was appealing to families. GSM Deltas have two seats, and early models are convertibles. An Anglia was offered in several body styles with seating for five people.
Under the hood, these cars both had a Ford Anglia 105E powertrain mated to a four-speed manual transmission. However, GSM tuned the Ford engine for high performance, giving the Delta access to between 72 and 116 horsepower, depending on whether the 997cc or 1498cc version of the powertrain is equipped. This means the Delta reaches a top speed of either 112 or 125 mph. In comparison, the Ford Anglia outputs just 39 hp with the 105E engine.
Reliant Sabre (1961-1964)
Reliant started its journey in 1935, producing three-wheel vehicles. But in 1961, the company's first four-wheeled car, the Reliant Sabre Four, hit the market. It was met with mixed reviews, mainly because of its unique hood design that protruded beyond the round headlights. Following the Sabre Four was the Reliant Sabre Six that came out in 1962. This version has a shorter hood, but only two convertibles and 75 GTs were produced.
Ford supplied the engines for these Reliant models, but the powertrains were modified to meet the needs of the mid-level Reliant sports cars. The Reliant Sabre Four wasn't given its name because it had four wheels. The "Four" represents the four-cylinder engine, meaning the Sabre Six got its name for having a straight-six block. Tweaks to the engines made the Reliant Sabres faster than their Ford counterparts. For a fee, the Sabre Four could be outfitted with twin SU carburetors. With the twin carbs, the Sabre Four can exceed 100 mph.
A Ford Consul 375 engine with a 1703cc displacement and 72 hp powers the Reliant Sabre Four. The engine has an 8.9:1 compression ratio compared to the original engine's 7.1:1 compression ratio, which is made possible by the addition of a downdraft Zenith carburetor. In the engine bay of the Sabre Six, you'll find Ford's Zephyr 2533cc straight-six powertrain. This upgrade to the engine improved the car's performance immensely, increasing the car's top speed to 110 mph and taking the zero to 60 mph time from over 14 seconds to under 10.
Sunbeam Tiger (1964-1967)
Now an iconic British sports car, the Sunbeam Tiger is basically a more powerful version of the Sunbeam Alpine. The Tiger's design team included Carroll Shelby, so the sporty Tiger shares similarities with the Shelby Cobra as well. There are two versions of the Sunbeam Tiger. They're the Mark I and Mark II options. The big difference between the Mark I and Mark II Sunbeam Tigers is the engine size, which went from 260 cubic inches to 289 cu-in.
It took some modifications to stuff the 164-hp V8 engine into the engine bay of the 1964 Tiger. And in its final production year, the sports car got an even larger engine, increasing its hp to as much as 250 with the right modifications. A four-speed manual transmission mated to both Tiger engines, allowing Mark I models to reach a top speed of 120 mph and Mark II versions to go even faster.
Almost 4,000 units of the Sunbeam Tiger Mark I were produced, but fewer than 60 were slated for import to the U.S. But all of the mere 534 Mark II Tiger units produced came to the U.S. Unfortunately, once Chrysler acquired full control of Sunbeam in 1967, the Tiger was discontinued. The Chrysler version of the V8 powertrain didn't fit well in the tight engine bay of the Sunbeam Tiger, and the company didn't want to support a car with a competitor's engine.
DeTomaso Pantera (1971-1992)
Sharp angles and a streamlined physique just shout Italian design, but under the hood, the De Tomaso Pantera has pure American muscle. The sports car was made in Italy by the De Tomaso company from 1971 to 1991, with the last model being delivered in 1992. Initially, Ford was behind what they called the "Pantera Project," which is why the car uses Ford power. With an 84% stake in the company in the early 1970s, Ford had the freedom to create the affordable race car it wanted through De Tomaso.
In 1971, the Pantera began life with Ford's 351 Cleveland V8 engine and a host of other Ford parts, essentially making the sports car an Italian-made Ford. To meet emissions standards in the U.S., the V8's compression ratio had to go from 11:1 down to 8.6:1 by 1972. Installing the Cobra Jet camshaft helped recover some of the power lost from reducing the compression ratio. The 350-hp 5.8-liter powertrain delivers high torque for an improved urban driving experience, and the ZF five-speed manual gearbox takes the car from zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds.
America, then Australia, eventually stopped producing the 351 Cleveland V8. So in the late '80s, De Tomaso had to switch to the 351 Windsor engine for the Pantera, and, by the '90s, the Ford-powered sports car was using a 302 cu-in Ford engine. From 1990 until the Pantera's phaseout, only 38 models were sold. Over its lifespan, a little more than 7,000 units were produced. Of those, more than 5,000 were imported for distribution at Ford's Lincoln-Mercury dealerships across the U.S.
TVR Tasmin (1980-1987)
Coupe or convertible? The TVR Tasmin came in both body styles, giving buyers options in that regard. However, it only had the Ford Cologne 2.6-liter V6 engine until 1981, when a 2.0-liter inline-four Ford Pinto engine became available. Unfortunately, the 2.0-liter block wasn't very popular, and only 61 Pinto-powered models made their way to owners, leading to this version being discontinued by 1984.
Part of the disappointment with the TVR Tasmin 2.0-liter Pinto engine was its low 100-hp output. With the V6 Ford engine, the Tasmin had a maximum 160 hp output and a zero to 60 mph time of just under eight seconds. Many of the Tasmin's other parts were outsourced from Ford as well, including the suspension and steering borrowed from the Cortina and brakes sourced from the Granada.
As the first car in what's considered TVR's "Wedge" series, the Tasmin has a very '80s look. A long, slanted hood points menacingly toward the ground, effectively moving wind around the car's angled lines. Recessed headlights that pop out of the hood after dark further help with aerodynamics while also adding to the car's '80s styling. There were 1,167 V6 Tasmin models produced before TVR changed up the car's equipment to meet evolving market demands.
Jensen S-V8 (1998-2003)
British automaker Jensen attempted a comeback in 1998, bringing the S-V8 to the attention of sports car enthusiasts at the British International Motor Show. After the Jensen S-V8 got a little more publicity at car shows in 1999 and 2000, the model had racked up 300 orders. Production really began in 2001, but Jensen wasn't prepared for it. The company struggled to fill orders, and fewer than 50 Jensen S-V8 sports cars came off the line before the automaker was sold in 2003, with many estimates putting production numbers closer to just 30 units.
Borrowing a power source from its Ford Mustang and Cobra cousins, the Jensen S-V8 came with a 4.6-liter Ford Modular V8 engine. This powertrain pumps out a hefty 325 hp, and up to 300 pound-feet of torque is delivered to the axle via the five-speed manual transmission. The S-V8 can reach 160 mph, going from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds.
Although met with mixed reviews at the time, the S-V8's rounded curves, unusual proportions, and classic style are appealing aspects of the model today. Its lightweight design, combined with a comfortable interior and responsive handling, makes the car agile and enjoyable to drive. This car seamlessly blends American muscle with British luxury to create an elegant car with plenty of power.
Qvale Mangusta (2000-2002)
The original Mangusta of the '60s and '70s was designed by the same De Tomaso carmaker responsible for the '71 Pantera, but because of financial troubles, de Tomaso partnered with Qvale in the '90s to build the Mangusta. De Tomaso later backed out of the deal, and the car was only produced by Qvale between 2000 and 2002. When production ceased, just 284 Qvale Mangustas had been completed.
Under the hood, the Mangusta featured the same Ford V8 engine as the Mustang Cobra. This powerful 4.6-liter aluminum block is naturally aspirated, bringing up to 320 hp to the table. A Borg-Warner five-speed manual gearbox transfers power to the rear wheels. The transmission's wide gear ratios diminish the sports car's performance slightly, though, as the Mangusta can't always reach optimal rpm and takes about six seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill.
A Mangusta shares many interior parts with the Mustang, giving the car's cockpit a Ford-like atmosphere. The two cars handle similarly on the road, which may be partly due to the double wishbone suspension featured in the Mangusta and the car's nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution. Brembo disc brakes provide stopping power for the sporty pony car rival, but one of its most unique features is its roof that lets the car transform into a convertible, a targa, or a hardtop coupe.
Noble M12 (2000-2008)
Lee Noble, founder of the British car manufacturer Noble Automotive Ltd., has a passion for high-performance sports cars that led to the creation of the M10, a model Noble launched in 1999. By 2000, Noble's second model, the more powerful M12, was ready to meet the world. Because Noble is a relatively small auto company, though, they relied on automotive giant Ford to supply the engine for the 2000 M12.
The exotic sports car uses Ford's Duratec V6 with twin turbos, and depending on the version, the powertrain can generate between 310 and 360 hp. A lightweight chassis combines with the powerful engine for a rapid acceleration time that takes the car from zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds. In 2004, Noble released a track-tuned M12 with a 3.0-liter version of the Duratec engine called the M400. A reinforced chassis and engine tuned for high performance increase the M400's horsepower to 425 and reduce zero to 60 mph time, bringing it closer to three seconds.
Keeping things simple and focused on drivability, Noble left out many electronic systems when designing the M12. So you won't find electronic traction control, antilock brakes, or power windows or door locks on the driver-oriented sports car. Of the fewer than 700 M12 models produced, only about 220 were imported to the U.S.
Koenigsegg CC8S (2002-2003)
Koenigsegg took eight years to develop its first production model, the CC8S, which debuted at the Paris Auto Show in 2000. Production of the model lasted from 2002 to 2003, and in that limited time, only six cars were made. Features like the dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors and removable hood that can be stored in the trunk make the car distinct. And, although the CC8S uses a Ford engine, the powertrain was heavily modified in-house by Koenigsegg to ensure optimal high-performance specs.
Starting with Ford's Modular V8 architecture, the team at Koenigsegg tuned the engine block until it could churn out 655 hp. To get these results, changes such as adding a centrifugal supercharger and a larger intercooler, along with fitting the block with dry-sump lubrication, larger injectors, and merged exhaust headers, were made. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the CC8S V8 can take the hypercar from zero to 60 mph in just over three seconds and hit a top speed of 240 mph.
Carbon fiber materials in the chassis and body keep the Koenigsegg CC8S lightweight, and the suspension comprises double wishbones for a smooth, comfortable ride. A completely flat underside improves the CC8S's aerodynamics for an overall drag coefficient of 0.297. This Ford-powered hypercar has left a lasting impact on the automotive industry.
MG ZT 260 (2003-2005)
MG Rover, a British car company, was struggling financially before it ever launched the MG ZT 260 sport sedan in 2003. The performance ZT model was accompanied by a wagon version called the ZT-T 260. Both the sedan and wagon body styles had to be modified to fit the Modular Ford V8 powertrain longitudinally into the engine bay. But this muscular powerhouse had proven itself in cars like the Ford Mustang, and Rover wanted it for the ZT 260.
With a 4.6-liter displacement, the MG ZT 260 or ZT-T 260 is good for up to 260 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque that's transferred to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. This setup could launch the car to a top speed of over 150 mph, but its less-than-impressive zero to 60 time of more than six seconds didn't grab the attention of true sports car enthusiasts. There was a modified version of the ZT-T 260 wagon that clocked 226 mph during a speed test at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, setting a speed record for the wagon class, but most ZT 260s were made for a comfortable driving experience.
Production of the MG ZT 260 and ZT-T 260 models stopped when the company went under in 2005. During its short run, it's estimated that fewer than 1,000 of these sport sedans and wagons were produced. And while an American engine powers the car, it could be challenging to find one in the U.S. because most were sold in Europe and the U.K.