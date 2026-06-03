What's The Difference Between A Class A And Class B CDL?

Depending on who you ask, getting into the truck driving business is either a lucrative and stable career, or one that will squeeze you for everything you're worth and push you into a spiral of near-indentured servitude. There are promises of high wages and the freedom of "being your own boss," but the cost of trucking can be extremely high, too. Either way, truck driving is one of the last middle-class, blue-collar jobs left that doesn't require a college education. If, however, you've weighed the pros and cons, you still want to get your Commercial Driver License (CDL) and get behind the wheel of a big truck, you're going to need to know the difference between a Class A, Class B, and Class C.

Let's start with the easiest license to obtain first—the Class C CDL. This license is explicitly for smaller vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 26,000 pounds or less (some rental vehicles squeak in right under the 26,000-pound limit), designed to transport 16 people or more. This is usually intended for party buses, school buses, and large vans. This is also required for anyone wishing to carry hazardous materials. In order to be eligible for a Class C, you must be at least 18 years old to drive within your state, and 21 years old to cross state lines.

If you want to jump up in size a bit and carry larger loads for a living, you can get a Class B license. This one allows you to pilot large vehicles with GVWR in excess of 26,000 pounds, but your trailer can't be more than 10,000 pounds. This class of license is mostly intended for large box trucks, straight trucks, large buses—including school buses, city buses, and tourist buses—and dump trucks. This kind of license is typically for local delivery or specific routes, generally without a big trailer being pulled behind you.