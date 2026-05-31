These Are The 9 Largest Harley-Davidson Stores In America
In America, Harley-Davidson is pretty much as famous as a motorcycle brand gets. It's an identity on its own, and many purchasers take pride in adding one of its models to their collection of two-wheelers. While several Harley-Davidson dealerships have been shut down recently, there are still hundreds of Harley-Davidson stores all over America. In fact, the century-old household name still has over 600 locations across all 50 states.
However, these dealerships aren't built the same. Some accommodate a large inventory, which requires some serious real estate, but the sheer scale of the largest locations is still jaw-dropping. While many resemble the standard automotive showroom floor, others have become sprawling destinations, featuring restaurants, tattoo parlors, and event spaces. The Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale even has a wedding chapel.
What Harley-Davidson has created at these massive outlets are community hubs that don't just serve as a spot to buy a bike or some spare parts — it's become an experience where you, your friends, and family get to relax and soak in the biking culture. With that in mind, here are the largest Harley-Davidson stores in America.
Manchester Harley-Davidson (Hooksett, NH) — 50,000 sq ft.
The Manchester Harley-Davidson showroom is a relatively new addition to Harley's dealership network that stretches across the country. Located in Hooksett, New Hampshire, the new facility opened in 2025 and boasts an extensive selection of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The structure spans 50,000 square feet, making it among the largest in the country.
The interior space of Manchester Harley-Davidson is used for its numerous events, gatherings, and community hangouts. This includes the annual We Ride So They Fly Bike Run event, a charity fundraiser supporting Honor Flight New England, a nonprofit dedicated to flying World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans (free of charge) to Washington D.C to visit the memorials built in their honor. Manchester Harley-Davidson serves as the official home base of the event, which is now in its eighth year. The ride starts in Manchester and ends at Deerhead Sportsmen's Club in Hooksett.
Beyond that, the Manchester Harley-Davidson Riding Academy includes classroom and range instruction as well as training in safe acceleration, braking, and maneuvering, the completion of which earns the rider a Motorcycle Safety Course Completion Card.
House of Harley Milwaukee — 50,000 sq ft.
If you're a Harley fan, you're likely well aware of the brand's deep ties with Milwaukee. It's where the company's founders grew up, where the company was eventually formed, and its name is still seen in modern engines like the Milwaukee-Eight.
As such, the 50,000-square-foot House of Harley-Davidson dealership in Milwaukee is often a venue for important Harley traditions. This location was among the hosts of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, which celebrated the company's 120th anniversary. This 2023 celebration took place over four days, from July 13 to 16, and House of Harley was one of the six Milwaukee area dealerships selected to host. Throughout the festival, the massive location hosted free daily concerts with national acts like Pop Evil, Marshall Tucker Band, and Sister Hazel. However, Harley-Davidson has announced that the Homecoming Festival will no longer be held annually – instead, it'll take place at five-year intervals, slated to return in 2028 for the 125th anniversary.
The House of Harley also prioritizes community, which it fosters through curated events for both new and experienced riders. For instance, the dealership has the First Responder Recognition Program, which is built specifically to serve police officers, members of the military, EMS personnel, and firefighters in Milwaukee. The dealership maintains active partnerships with first responder organizations and associations across Wisconsin, and even services 25 police agencies.
Key City Harley-Davidson (Dubuque, IA) — 53,948 sq.
The 54,000-square-foot Key City Harley-Davidson has everything you'd expect from a standard Harley-Davidson dealership. From new and pre-owned bikes and an extensive service and parts department for repairs and customizations, to its own collection of iconic models.
This collection includes the 2025 Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a tribute to the original 1990 Fat Boy, which Harley only intended to sell for three to five years. It's still here 35 years later, having picked up some cultural weight along the way, including a feature in the 1991 "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Only 1,990 examples of this revival bike were made — a production number that's far from coincidental.
For riders who put their bikes away come autumn, this dealership offers storage plans to protect your motorcycle from the peculiarities of the winter months. The storage lasts from October to April, during which bikes are kept in secure and heated conditions, along with a free battery condition report.
Avalanche Harley-Davidson (Golden, Colorado) — 60,000 sq ft.
Avalanche Harley-Davidson in Golden, Colorado, spans roughly 64,000 square feet. 52,000 square feet of its space is dedicated to the showroom and storage, 8,300 square feet caters to motorcycle maintenance, while the rest is reserved for the office space.
This store hosts a number of Harley motorcycle events. Among the most anticipated recurring events is Bike Night, a summer series that runs across multiple dates throughout the season featuring bike and car shows. Each night includes a free entry into a motorcycle giveaway, with the winner drawn at the end of the series. It's one of the more compelling reasons to keep coming back to Avalanche, since every visit to a Bike Night adds another shot at walking away with a Harley.
Avalanche Harley-Davidson also has a riding academy. While it is primarily designed for beginners, it is also open to riders of all kinds. And the same dedication to rider experience is also carried over to the service department. Avalanche has a staff of well-trained, Harley-certified technicians who have continuous education, so they're up to date on the latest advancements in these bikes.
Las Vegas Harley-Davidson (Nevada) — 65,000 sq ft.
Next is Nevada's signature Harley-Davidson dealership in Las Vegas. While Harley-Davidson had been present in Nevada since the 1940s, this particular dealership location was only opened in 2014. Conspicuously located near the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the famous Las Vegas Strip, the 65,000 square-foot structure is hard to miss.
In fact, it is even visible to passengers landing at the adjacent Harry Reid International Airport thanks to the outline of Harley-Davidson's signature Bar and Shield logo on the roof. As marketing manager Heather Frank told Motorcycle & Powersports News, "People come in and say, 'When I was flying in I saw the logo on the roof!'"
Las Vegas Harley-Davidson offers both purchase and rental services. And of course, it includes in its inventory a range of gear for riders from T-shirts to helmets and boots. Alongside these are its riding academy and service center. The store also features the unique Recharge Zone. If you've ever ridden in the desert sun of Las Vegas, you have a good idea just how tiring it can be. The Recharge Zone welcomes riders to cool off from the heat with snacks, bottled water, cold beer, and ice cream.
Low Country Harley-Davidson (South Carolina) - 66,000 sq ft.
Unlike your typical modern car dealership, Low Country Harley-Davidson has a farm-themed structure designed like a historic country barn. This aesthetic fits naturally into this culture-rich region of South Carolina, where it began its operations in 1979.
In its 66,000 square feet of space, one of the more interesting features is the lifestyle area, where visitors and customers get to see some Harley motorcycles that have left an impressive mark over the decades. Some of Low Country's iconic bikes include a 1989 Sportster built by members of the Low Country team and raced at notable venues like the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the Daytona International Speedway.
For those just starting out their Harley-Davidson journey, Low Country Harley-Davidson also offers riding courses for beginner riders. Upon the successful completion of the course, riders will obtain an MSF BRC card in addition to learning basic operating principles and safety maneuvers.
Texas Harley-Davidson (Bedford, TX) — 72,000 sq ft.
Texas Harley-Davidson in Bedford is one of those dealerships that makes an impression the moment you're through the doors. One cool feature you'll notice right away is the floor-to-ceiling signature wall that holds signatures of customers who have purchased a bike from the dealership. If that doesn't impress you, this dealership also has the largest Bar and Shield logo in the world.
The motorcycle inventory is curated within its 72,000 square-foot space situated on six acres of land in a structure that took 14 months to build. For the design, the store adopted a unique interior and finishing style resembling an old manufacturing plant, combined with the signature Harley-Davidson colors.
Beyond the visual appeal, the dealership takes the Harley experience even further with a unique scent known as Grit. According to Motorcycle & Powersports News, when the store opened it was fitted with a unique aroma injection system, and Grit was the custom fragrance chosen to evoke tires, grease, burning gasoline, and leather to make things feel even more Harley-Davidson.
Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson — 109,000 sq ft.
Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson is a family-owned dealership that spans 109,000 square feet. This two-story building features all kinds of Harley products, from the new and pre-owned motorcycles to licensed products, parts, and accessories. Teddy Morse Harley-Davidson also offers customization and maintenance for Harley owners, and even an academy for newer riders. The academy comprises an orientation, a new rider course, a 3-Wheel new rider course, private classes, and both advanced and skilled rider courses.
Teddy Morse has notably become a major hot spot of one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in Florida, the Daytona Bike Week. The event dates back to 1937, when the first Daytona 200 race was held on a beach and road course, with Harley-Davidson dominating the event from its earliest years. Today, it draws close to 500,000 riders across ten days of racing, concerts, and stunt shows. Many riders kick off the event from the dealership and then move from one location to the next. However, the store is set up to host visitors during the entire event.
Apart from this, Teddy Morse Daytona hosts several events on the premises every month, ranging from beach festivals to giveaway parties.
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, Arizona — 150,000 sq ft.
The largest Harley-Davidson dealership in the world is Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, which spans 150,000 square feet and boasts an impressive inventory of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in its two-story facility. When it launched, over 400 Harleys were on display at any time, from the latest bikes to pre-owned models.
This store stands out not only for its extensive inventory but also its range of services that contribute to the overall experience. Its service department opens by 10:00 a.m. and houses 32 lifts to give Harley owners easier access to repair services. You even get a free bike wash whenever you bring it in for servicing!
Beyond that, the store comes with additional perks and amenities, from the Grande Tattoo Studio upstairs to the movie theater in the basement. You also get to start motorcycles and hear their exhaust in the Rumble Zone, play games at the customer lounge, and get your bike cleaned up at the outdoor wash after a ride.