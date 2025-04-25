The Beginner Motorcycle Gear You Really Need, And How To Pick It Out

Little bit of Amber trivia for you: Before I wrote about cars, I used to teach snowboarding over the winters up in Vermont. I taught young kids, and the first thing I always had to tell them before we ever touched a snowboard was not to catch themselves with their hands when they fell. It's our natural instinct when we tip over, to land on the heels of our palms, and that's just about the most efficient way to break your wrists that exists. Unfortunately, it's an instinct, and those are hard to train out. Instead, we look towards palm protection to help us out in the real world.

Your hands are full of sensitive little tendons and bones, and they'll be the first thing you throw out as a sacrifice to save yourself when things go south. Do not skimp on gloves. Gardening gloves don't count, mechanic gloves from AutoZone don't count. Look for hard armor on the knuckles and the backs of your hands, multiple layers of leather or a good textile on the palm, and stitching that holds it all together well. You don't want too much flex in the glove, too much slop between your hands and the controls, especially when you're just getting a feel for how motorcycling all works. If you can find one, get something with a hard plastic slider right at the base of the palm. When you inevitably try to catch yourself in a fall, that will ensure your wrists slide rather than break. Sure, you'll hit your elbows harder, but that's why we got that jacket in the last section rather than an airbag.

Gloves are one of the most important parts of your moto armor kit, moreso even than a jacket and pants. When I was picking out gear to take my third-first bike home from the dealer in New Jersey, I ended up with Icon Hypersports for their palm sliders. Like helmets, though, gloves really need to be tried on for comfort and fit. I've long had an issue with short-cuff Alpinestars gloves, where the ring and pinky fingers ride up when I go to grip the throttle and leave me with slack in the glove — it's an absurd issue, something no one else I've ever spoken to has dealt with, but it's a factor I keep in mind every time I go glove shopping. Try on everything you can before you make your purchase, and get what fits you best.