The Pros & Cons Of Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight Engine

The early (2017-2019) Milwaukee-Eight V-twins did have issues that were corrected in the later models. One in particular was a phenomenon known as sumping. The inadequately-designed oil pump could not keep up with the demands of scavenging oil. Instead of the oil returning to the tank, it would accumulate at the bottom of the engine crankcase. As a result, parts like the flywheel had to work against the extra drag created by the excess oil. This churning also aerated the oil, causing trapped air bubbles to affect the flow. Other side effects were the loss of performance and even increased wear. This issue was resolved for the 2020 model year with a new oil pump design.

Some early Milwaukee-Eight engines also suffered from an oil transfer issue where large amounts of oil from the transmission would collect into the primary case. This happened due to excessive pressure in the transmission case, where oil would be pushed into the primary case through the main transmission shaft. This issue was meant to be resolved through an existing transmission breather tube, but its ineffectiveness led to Harley offering a breather vent kit for the models which seemed to be affected. Some 114 engines also faced engine breakdowns due to a faulty crankshaft configuration, causing the flywheel to slide out of place on the crankshaft spline. The flywheel would run afoul of the crankpin, causing further failures and leading to the entire crankshaft needing to be replaced.