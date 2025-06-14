Is Steel Or Aluminum More Practical For A Truck Bed?

Steel or aluminum? That's the question many consumers ask themselves when shopping for a new truck. Whether you're a commercial fleet owner or the average driver, choosing between a truck with a steel bed or a truck with an aluminum bed can be a tough choice. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, but anyone with an ear to the ground has heard Ford boasting about cutting down the weight of their 2015 F-150 by 700 pounds when they starting making body panels out of aluminum. We're going to come back to this later.

As more automakers go electric, aluminum is also becoming a much more sought after material for vehicle production. Steel definitely has some advantages, but the more we look at it, the more it seems like aluminum is the way to go. After some investigation, we've found that the lifespan of the truck bed and your truck overall can be impacted by your choice of an aluminum or steel body. Here's what you should consider.