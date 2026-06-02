Before License Plates Were Standardized, People Had To Get Creative

License plates have been firmly entrenched in the American cultural zeitgeist for nearly as long as cars themselves. You can easily find old plates hanging around countless, traditionally non-car-centric spaces like dive bars, antique stores, frat houses, and even the hallowed halls of the Smithsonian. Over the years, license plates have come to paradoxically embody both freedom and regulation, art and conformity, and — depending on your taste in what constitutes the best vanity plates – elegant wordplay and butt jokes.

Needless to say, these stamped-metal rectangles are one of the most common sights in the U.S., both on and off of the country's highways and byways. But back in the day, license plates were way wilder and more varied in design. Different shapes, colors, materials, and production methods –- as well as disparate regulatory bodies — were the norm in the early-to-mid 20th century. It was truly the Wild West era of plates, and this period gave birth to some truly weird and wonderful creations, including a super-rare license plate worth more than the average new car.

Alas, as more and more vehicles began to hit the streets, these often-DIY license plates began to disappear. By 1957, the 12-by-6-inch plates we all know today effectively became the national standard.