These Are Your Best Vanity Plate Ideas

Vanity license plates! Sometimes they're pretty fun, usually they're very bad, but once in a very great while they're absolutely stellar. Earlier this week I asked you all about that latter category: The very best vanity plate ideas you've ever had, for whatever your idea of the "best" is — great fits for a particular car, something unique to you, or just something you'd love to have as a permanent bumper sticker.

You turned in a surfeit of responses, with almost as many definitions of what makes a license plate great. My own definition of "you have to be a little embarrassed to explain it" doesn't seem to be a popular one, but that's okay — we can all have our own metrics of what makes a successful plate. Let's take a look through the license plates that you all suggested, and see what meets your own definitions of a good vanity plate.