These Are Your Best Vanity Plate Ideas

By Amber DaSilva
(Original Caption) 3/21/1983-Marysville, Ohio: This billborard depicting an enormous Ohio license plate with the letters "HMGRWN" -- "Home Grown" -- was erected on U.S. 33 by Japan's Honda Motor Co., near the auto and motorcycle plant it built outside Marysville. Last November Honda became the first Japanese company to produce a car in the United States. By 1984, it hopes to produce 150,000 at its plant here. Bettmann/Getty Images

Vanity license plates! Sometimes they're pretty fun, usually they're very bad, but once in a very great while they're absolutely stellar. Earlier this week I asked you all about that latter category: The very best vanity plate ideas you've ever had, for whatever your idea of the "best" is — great fits for a particular car, something unique to you, or just something you'd love to have as a permanent bumper sticker. 

You turned in a surfeit of responses, with almost as many definitions of what makes a license plate great. My own definition of "you have to be a little embarrassed to explain it" doesn't seem to be a popular one, but that's okay — we can all have our own metrics of what makes a successful plate. Let's take a look through the license plates that you all suggested, and see what meets your own definitions of a good vanity plate. 

5RUNER

Novosibirsk, Russia - February 05 2021: private silver gray metallic japanese big frame luxury SUV Lexus GX 470, popular USDM US-spec car crossover exported from USA on the winter street Car Spotter/Shutterstock

I have a GX470 with the plate "5RUNER" because it's basically a 4-Runner just a little better. Makes sense, right? I think I'm the only one who appreciates it.

Submitted by: Adam

As a former GX470 owner myself, I have to say: You're missing out on the power rear window! 

PAIDOFF

white Fiesta ST in front of grey wall. Side view of Ford compact hatchback on a street near modern building. Lviv, Ukraine - September 23 2017 Andriy Baidak/Shutterstock

PAIDOFF on my decade old Fiesta, my co-workers (With their new expensive cars, and massive loans for them) love to make fun of me for.

I'm the only one not paying $750+/month to drive to work.

Submitted by: DrXyster

Paid off or not, what's wrong with a Fiesta? They're fun!

TT2DAYJR

Minas Gerais, Brazil - 29 10 2025: White Audi TT RS headlight detail, Modern sports coupe closeup JustPhotos22/Shutterstock

TT2DAYJR... technically goes on an audi TT, pays homage to one of the greatest movies ever Billy Madison... IYKYK

Submitted by: brendan

Someday I'll see "Billy Madison." Fun fact: It's older than me!

KMCHIV8

California license plate on a Genesis saying KMCHIV8 Thom Sullivan

This is mine. So of course it is my favorite.

Submitted by: Thom Sullivan

I do love kimchi.

ADD3MANA

Whittlebury,Northants.,.UK - April 27th 2025: 2005 black Lotus Elise car driving on an English country road. Sue Thatcher/Shutterstock

The best one is (was?) right here in North Carolina.

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

The picture in Tacos' comment has made the rounds online for years, long enough that the Magic the Gathering card being referenced — Black Lotus — is banned or otherwise not legal in most forms of the game. It will not be making an appearance in my extraordinarily annoying Nekusar deck. 

WOLFSBUG

A production line manufacturing Volkswagen beetles at the factory in Wolfsburg, West Germany, 26th September 1956. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Keystone Features/Getty Images

When I was going to NC State and had a 69 VW Beetle, my plate was WOLFSBUG, which I though was a pretty good double meaning plate.

Submitted by: Jumbojeepman

Funny to go from that to the exact opposite — a Jeep. 

FEATURE

Scheveningen The Hague, The Netherlands, 25.05.2025, Classic vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars in a row, displayed at The Aircooled classic car show Milos Ruzicka/Getty Images

Somewhere in Oregon there was a VW Bug with the plate FEATURE, if you know, you know.

My mother did want PB FOOT, but thought better of it.

Submitted by: Slow Crow Joe

It's not a bug!

JETTHRO

I'm in the middle of doing a VW Jetta Ute conversion. Our plate ide/nickname for the car is JETTHRO. I know – I'm old.

Submitted by: Clay Horste

This is a "Beverly Hillbillies" reference, right? I think?

10851VC

Yellow metal prevent theft sign on wooden post. Michael Vi/Getty Images

10851VC. The California Vehicle Code for stolen vehicle. Although, my luck, my car would actually get stolen and law enforcement would think it was a prank when they got the license plate number.

Submitted by: Michael Tonelli

If that happens, Michael, keep us posted!

IML8IML8

NEW YORK - APRIL 13: The Rabbit badge is seen on the back of the fifth generation Volkswagen Golf during the press preview of the 2006 New York International Auto Show April 13, 2006 in New York City. The new 2006 Golf will be named the Rabbit in the U.S. and Canada, a name not used by VW since 1984. The show is open to the public from April 14 to April 23. (Photo by Jonathan Fickies/Getty Images) Jonathan Fickies/Getty Images

Saw this on another white VW Rabbit IML8IML8

Submitted by: Ian Stovall

For a very important date!

