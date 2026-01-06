These Are Your Best Vanity Plate Ideas
Vanity license plates! Sometimes they're pretty fun, usually they're very bad, but once in a very great while they're absolutely stellar. Earlier this week I asked you all about that latter category: The very best vanity plate ideas you've ever had, for whatever your idea of the "best" is — great fits for a particular car, something unique to you, or just something you'd love to have as a permanent bumper sticker.
You turned in a surfeit of responses, with almost as many definitions of what makes a license plate great. My own definition of "you have to be a little embarrassed to explain it" doesn't seem to be a popular one, but that's okay — we can all have our own metrics of what makes a successful plate. Let's take a look through the license plates that you all suggested, and see what meets your own definitions of a good vanity plate.
5RUNER
I have a GX470 with the plate "5RUNER" because it's basically a 4-Runner just a little better. Makes sense, right? I think I'm the only one who appreciates it.
Submitted by: Adam
As a former GX470 owner myself, I have to say: You're missing out on the power rear window!
PAIDOFF
PAIDOFF on my decade old Fiesta, my co-workers (With their new expensive cars, and massive loans for them) love to make fun of me for.
I'm the only one not paying $750+/month to drive to work.
Submitted by: DrXyster
Paid off or not, what's wrong with a Fiesta? They're fun!
TT2DAYJR
TT2DAYJR... technically goes on an audi TT, pays homage to one of the greatest movies ever Billy Madison... IYKYK
Submitted by: brendan
Someday I'll see "Billy Madison." Fun fact: It's older than me!
KMCHIV8
This is mine. So of course it is my favorite.
Submitted by: Thom Sullivan
I do love kimchi.
ADD3MANA
The best one is (was?) right here in North Carolina.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
The picture in Tacos' comment has made the rounds online for years, long enough that the Magic the Gathering card being referenced — Black Lotus — is banned or otherwise not legal in most forms of the game. It will not be making an appearance in my extraordinarily annoying Nekusar deck.
WOLFSBUG
When I was going to NC State and had a 69 VW Beetle, my plate was WOLFSBUG, which I though was a pretty good double meaning plate.
Submitted by: Jumbojeepman
Funny to go from that to the exact opposite — a Jeep.
FEATURE
Somewhere in Oregon there was a VW Bug with the plate FEATURE, if you know, you know.
My mother did want PB FOOT, but thought better of it.
Submitted by: Slow Crow Joe
It's not a bug!
JETTHRO
I'm in the middle of doing a VW Jetta Ute conversion. Our plate ide/nickname for the car is JETTHRO. I know – I'm old.
Submitted by: Clay Horste
This is a "Beverly Hillbillies" reference, right? I think?
10851VC
10851VC. The California Vehicle Code for stolen vehicle. Although, my luck, my car would actually get stolen and law enforcement would think it was a prank when they got the license plate number.
Submitted by: Michael Tonelli
If that happens, Michael, keep us posted!
IML8IML8
Saw this on another white VW Rabbit IML8IML8
Submitted by: Ian Stovall
For a very important date!