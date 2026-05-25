This Super Rare License Plate Is Worth More Than The Average New Car
The license plate under the spotlight here is the 1921 Alaska plate. It's not the most expensive U.S. license plate ever sold, but with one example having sold privately for $40,000 in 2000 according to the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum, it's not exactly cheap either. The museum estimated the value of the plate closer to $60,000, but even those are now over a decade old, so who knows where the tag's true value sits right now. Even using that older valuation, the 1921 Alaska tag still slots in above the average price of a new car in America today, which Kelley Blue Book reports to be $49,191 as of January 2026.
The reason behind this wild value is simple: Almost none of these plates survive. In fact, just four are thought to currently exist. See, 1921 was the first year in which Alaska began issuing official plates – a full 38 years before the territory even received statehood. Vehicle ownership numbers were much smaller back then, and harsh weather would have likely damaged most early tags before collectors realized their historical importance. This is why today the 1921 Alaska issue is regarded as the "holy grail" of American license plate collecting, and the combination of first-year status, territorial history, and extreme rarity drives its collectability through the roof.
A closer look at the 1921 Alaskan license plate
When Alaska's first license plates were issued in 1921, the state was still a sparsely populated US territory. When purchased by the U.S. in 1867, Alaska had less than 5 miles of wagon roads, and the development of the territory's road network was much slower and less extensive than elsewhere in America. The 1920 census tells us that Alaska's population was just 55,036 that year, so understandably, production numbers for these plates would have been tiny.
While some license plate designs look a little silly, Alaska's 1921 was pleasingly simple in style. A small, yellow-painted steel plate with black numbering. Due to its construction, many would likely have simply rusted away thanks to Alaska's famously brutal climate, or simply been discarded prior to becoming historically significant. In an attempt to satisfy collector cravings, reproduction plates have been made of the scarce issue. Selling for roughly $20, these are a great way to fill a gap in collections — but of course, they will never be the real deal.
Most of the known originals are likely hiding away in private collections, in the hands of enthusiastic collectors, such as the individual who paid $40,000 back in 2000. A quick search suggests that none reside in museums on public display, which must pain less-well-heeled collectors, who too would love the chance to at least view one in their lifetime. The Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in Alaska has expressed its desire to display one, should any lucky local come across one when clearing out their garage.
Other American licence plates worth serious money
While notable for its rarity, the 1921 Alaska tag is far from being the only big-ticket license plate in America. Other early American plates have also proven to command big sums – proof that older plates are much cooler than today's – with impressive valuations and auction results backing up their claimed desirability. One example is the 1913 Mississippi plate, last valued at $50,000 with only two known to exist, according to The Clarion-Ledger. These were issued for only 90 days and instructed to be destroyed upon return. The 1912 issue also commands five figures. In the 1910s, very few cars would have been registered, and over 110 years on, surviving examples of plates from this era are real treasures.
Winding the clock back further, a 1904 Chicago-issue plate managed to fetch $34,000 at a Donely auction in 2022, despite carrying a pre-sale estimate of $2,000 to $4,000. It displayed the number "1" as the license number, furthering its collectability. A similar issue is the very first 1906 Virginia porcelain plate, which sold for $26,400 at a Morphy auction in 2020.
A Delaware plate recently fetched a staggering $675,000 at a private auction in 2008, although the significance here was the number '11' on display. Low-digit plates in Delaware are seen as status symbols and drive value, rather than the plate itself. More recently, vanity plates have been the cause of much attention — the owner of California's 'CASH' plate advertised it for $2 million.