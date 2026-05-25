This Super Rare License Plate Is Worth More Than The Average New Car

When Alaska's first license plates were issued in 1921, the state was still a sparsely populated US territory. When purchased by the U.S. in 1867, Alaska had less than 5 miles of wagon roads, and the development of the territory's road network was much slower and less extensive than elsewhere in America. The 1920 census tells us that Alaska's population was just 55,036 that year, so understandably, production numbers for these plates would have been tiny.

While some license plate designs look a little silly, Alaska's 1921 was pleasingly simple in style. A small, yellow-painted steel plate with black numbering. Due to its construction, many would likely have simply rusted away thanks to Alaska's famously brutal climate, or simply been discarded prior to becoming historically significant. In an attempt to satisfy collector cravings, reproduction plates have been made of the scarce issue. Selling for roughly $20, these are a great way to fill a gap in collections — but of course, they will never be the real deal.

Most of the known originals are likely hiding away in private collections, in the hands of enthusiastic collectors, such as the individual who paid $40,000 back in 2000. A quick search suggests that none reside in museums on public display, which must pain less-well-heeled collectors, who too would love the chance to at least view one in their lifetime. The Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in Alaska has expressed its desire to display one, should any lucky local come across one when clearing out their garage.