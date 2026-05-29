These Are Our Readers' Favorite Ferrari Designs
A new Ferrari was revealed this week, and people have a lot to say about it. But I am not here to talk about the Luce, or the response to it. Given how everyone's been chattering about Ferrari styling, I thought I would ask our lovely audience to tell me about their favorite Ferrari designs. Not their favorite Ferrari, or what they think the best Ferrari is, but which Ferrari design is their favorite. And I got some great answers!
I gave two examples in my original post: the recent Daytona SP3, a mid-engine hypercar that looks like a UFO, and the 1960s 250 GT Lusso, undoubtedly one of Ferrari's most beautiful front-engine cars. While there were some cars in the comments that were very common, and unsurprisingly so, you all pretty varied tastes when it comes to Ferrari designs. I've combed through the comments and picked out some of my favorite answers, mainly ones that gave reasoning behind their picks, so don't fret if one of yours wasn't included — someone almost certainly mentioned it.
288 GTO
The 288 GTO. Built off the classic and un-aging lines of the Pininfarina designed 308, but with a little more of that track look. I still have the framed poster.
I could not agree more! The 288 GTO is one of my favorite designs ever. I am a Gen Xer and this car and the Testarossa are just timeless designs. I'm a Porsche driver, but the 288 GTO is my ultimate dream car (along with a 959 that's been worked over by Canepa)
Submitted by: Frank in Philly, Richard Wadda
It's amazing just how much better the 288 GTO looks than its 308 sibling.
250 Testa Rossa
1961 250 Testa Rossa, Fantuzzi-built TRI61:
Based on one of the most successful race cars in history, there's a reason one is in the Ralph Lauren collection.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Ralph does have good taste.
458 Italia
458 Italia for me. The best expression of Pininfarina design. It was the ultimate evolution of the 4xx cars that should have stopped with this one (the 488 is fine, but a step down). Gorgeous from every angle and the 3 exhaust pipe tribute to the F40 was a subtle but perfect homage.
The Daytona SP3 is top 3 for me. But I just love the 458. It's a subtlety that is never lost in the crowd. It's not a loud design, and it didn't need to be. It's the one you meet in an airport that just stops you in your tracks, but one you will never see again. I got to drive one on the track, and I'll include sound into the design factor as well, and those V8 whines and down shifts are an art form, Ferrari has never been able to replicate that again though it has come close with the GTC Lusso and the 812.
Submitted by: Gene, Agon Targeryan
I wouldn't have been surprised if every single comment said the 458.
125 S
The first Ferrari, the 125s. It set the ball in motion.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
I really love an early Ferrari.
456 GT
I've always felt the best Ferraris were the gentlemen's cars: finely fettled GTs with long noses and front-engine V-12s the way God and Enzo deemed they should be.
My vote goes for the 456 GT. So sleek, so refined and just glistening with cool. The 550/575 Maranellos based off this design were a bit gauche in comparison, but still close enough to merit consideration. But for me, the 456 GT is stylish and acceptable serious business wear in most any environment.
Submitted by: jrhmobile
I think the 456 is a really underrated design.
Dino 308 GT/4
Dino 308 GT/4... or pretty much any of the Dino series. Not the fastest, but to my eyes the sexiest. As I don't have Ferrari money, I got the Toyota that copied it, the 2nd gen MR2.
Submitted by: Scourge of Richland
This counts as a real Ferrari, sue me!
512 Modulo
The 512 Modulo will always and forever be my favourite Ferrari design. It's a space ship brought to life. For a kid born in 1970, it was moon landings and James Bond. It was everything that was aspirational, European, and cool. I love that James Glickenhaus bought it and made it drivable. This, to me, is peak Ferrari.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
I was lucky enough to see the Modulo driving under its own power at Car Week a few years ago, what an incredible thing.
F355
Both the 250GTO and 330 P4 are absolute race car magic, with the 330 P4 having lines that caress the air and whisper sweet nothings to it.
And, despite a great front end, the 288 GTO has one of the most regrettable rear-ends ever.
So, for me, it's the humble 355. It's the ultimate 80's Ferrari (in the 90's), with pop-up headlights, a glorious view from behind, and sides that carry the Testarossa game off without screaming drug (well, at least, "cocaine") dealer. Everything from the seats to the scoops says "this was the last car we designed without NURBS CAD software", a transition emphasized by the 360 commitment to multi-axis roundness.
(Don't even get me started on what Frank Stephenson did to the 430's nose vents... it's like a design student found the "boolean subtract" button while using a tutorial. It's the "kindergarten pottery ash-tray" of Ferrari design.)
Submitted by: Matthew Chaboud
FF
Since we're talking about "favorite design" and not "most beautiful" or "timeless," etc, I'd have to pick the Ferrari FF. This is a Hot Hatch as only Ferrari can. It somehow splices two disparate design elements: first being a long hood that clearly cages a feral V-12 engine, with lines and proportions that evoke the 365 Daytona. The second is a very practical passenger compartment with comfortable room for four adults a reasonably sized cargo area housed in a longroof, squareback body.
And despite the face that makes it look like Venom tried to swallow a car, it's still stunning.
Submitted by: LarriveeC05
The FF is just perfect.
So many more
There are 3 eras to Ferrari's designs that I'd pick from.
1) The 60s: 250 GTO, Dino 246GT, 330 P4, 275 GTB/4. All of these have aged timelessly.
2) The 80s: The Ferrari Testarossa and F40 were brutal. Vents and side strakes. This era screamed fighter jet on wheels.
3) The 2010s-2020s: The Modern era with the Roma, 458 Italia, and LaFerrari (edge case). Not as fussy or busy as the other modern Ferraris.
Those are my pics. Everything else, including the Luce, is just hyped because of the badge it wears, IE the prancing horse.
Many exciting designs to pick from. For me the ultimate street car is the 250 GT Lusso and ultimate race car is the 330 P3/P4. But also very much appreciate the 246 GTS Dino, 365 GTB Daytona, 512 BB, the 400i, and the 308 GTB/GTS.
For me 512BB and 246 Dino.......NO WAIT.............the 599, California, the FF,the F12 TDF....... ah man there's just so many!!!!!!!!
Throwing in Dino 246 GT because it's not being mentioned nearly enough in these comments.
I'm also partial to the Daytona, 288 GTO, 550 Maranello, and the F430. But please, use this comment to add to the Dino's tally. It deserves to be on the list.
Submitted by: CarCrazed4Life, Michael Rosenfeld, Budgy, Frosteeman
All great choices.