These Are Our Readers' Favorite Ferrari Designs

A new Ferrari was revealed this week, and people have a lot to say about it. But I am not here to talk about the Luce, or the response to it. Given how everyone's been chattering about Ferrari styling, I thought I would ask our lovely audience to tell me about their favorite Ferrari designs. Not their favorite Ferrari, or what they think the best Ferrari is, but which Ferrari design is their favorite. And I got some great answers!

I gave two examples in my original post: the recent Daytona SP3, a mid-engine hypercar that looks like a UFO, and the 1960s 250 GT Lusso, undoubtedly one of Ferrari's most beautiful front-engine cars. While there were some cars in the comments that were very common, and unsurprisingly so, you all pretty varied tastes when it comes to Ferrari designs. I've combed through the comments and picked out some of my favorite answers, mainly ones that gave reasoning behind their picks, so don't fret if one of yours wasn't included — someone almost certainly mentioned it.