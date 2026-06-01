Driving Style Isn't The Only Thing Draining Your EV's Battery

Despite the vast difference in their power trains, EVs are still like gas-powered vehicles in the sense that aggressive driving and high speeds can have a significant impact on their range. But how you drive is far from the only factor making an impact on how much electricity remains in your EV's battery. For one thing, few people are simply driving along without using any accessories. And if they're listening to tunes on the infotainment system or running the A/C to keep things cool, they're pulling energy from the battery for those systems to work. In other words, there's less energy available for driving range.

Consider the numbers from Gridserve, the company a major charging network in the U.K. Using data that included details from actual EVs, Gridserve researchers looked at common auto accessories and measured how much range was lost for each hour they were in use. For example, using the average EV's air-conditioner for an hour reduced its range by 7.5 miles overall. Running the heater on cold days cut vehicle range by 5.7 miles.

The electrical draw from other individual sources are much smaller. Heating seats instead of the whole cabin, for instance, shaves .3 miles of range of an EV's total for each hour they're being heated for. But it all adds up to the point where the typical accessory load for an EV, including its HVAC system, can knock a total of 10 miles off your range after an hour of operation.