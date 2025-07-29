Here's How High Speeds Affect EV Range

The combined EPA maximum range estimates are issued following a laboratory test cycle, so real-world range will vary greatly. The EPA does issue a dedicated highway range estimate for EVs, but the number that gets the most publicity is the combined estimate. Car and Driver took a look at the EPA-issued maximum highway range estimates for the Air and EV9, and used data from this test to determine the average speed that each vehicle would have to travel in order to achieve the maximum range. In order to reach its EPA-issued 410-mile highway range, the Lucid would need to be traveling at an average of 49 mph. The Kia's EPA-issued highway range estimate is 253 miles, and based on this test it would have to have an average speed of 71 mph, which is more realistic than the Lucid's rating.

The Subaru experienced much higher range degradation as speeds increased, but its maximum cruising range was higher than the EVs to begin with, so it had a cruising range of around 500 miles at 75 mph, down about 200 miles compared to its maximum range at 55 mph. That decrease is more significant than either of the EVs, but since its cruising range is so much higher it's less of a concern.

While the electric vehicles in this test took significant hits to their maximum ranges at high speeds, their ranges are still much higher than EVs from just a few years ago. There are an infinite number of variables in the real world that impact EV range as well as the fuel efficiency of internal combustion vehicles, but regardless of how you look at it, electric cars have come a long way in a relatively short time span.