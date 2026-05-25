What's The Worst Food To Eat While Driving?

Dear readers, as I pen this blog, I'm snacking on a strawberry-flavored Pop-Tart — arguably one of the better driving foods out there. Pop-Tarts are available at every gas station on the planet, they're self-contained, and they come in enough of a variety of flavors that you can pretty much always find your first, second, or third choice. Today, though, we're not here to talk about the best driving foods. Instead, today we're here to talk about the absolute worst.

What food item do you think is the worst to eat behind the wheel? We'll keep things limited to foods that are at least somewhat feasible to eat while driving — a multi-course lobster dinner is probably not in the cards — but beyond that the sky's the limit. If you can convince me a meal is edible behind the wheel, I'll consider it a valid entry for today's question of the day.