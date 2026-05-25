What's The Worst Food To Eat While Driving?
Dear readers, as I pen this blog, I'm snacking on a strawberry-flavored Pop-Tart — arguably one of the better driving foods out there. Pop-Tarts are available at every gas station on the planet, they're self-contained, and they come in enough of a variety of flavors that you can pretty much always find your first, second, or third choice. Today, though, we're not here to talk about the best driving foods. Instead, today we're here to talk about the absolute worst.
What food item do you think is the worst to eat behind the wheel? We'll keep things limited to foods that are at least somewhat feasible to eat while driving — a multi-course lobster dinner is probably not in the cards — but beyond that the sky's the limit. If you can convince me a meal is edible behind the wheel, I'll consider it a valid entry for today's question of the day.
My vote goes to the humble burrito
Hear me out here: A burrito is the worst pick for a driver. You might think that it's one of the better options you could pick, and that's actually part of why it's so bad — a burrito deceives you into thinking it'll be perfectly wrapped and self-contained, when in fact that's rarely the case. A roadside Taco Bell burrito will be made by the most underpaid and stoned college student you've ever seen; a higher-quality one will be made with juicy, tender meat that's all too eager to leak juices out of your tortilla.
I think a burrito is the worst food to eat while driving, simply because of how much it seems like it wouldn't be — it tricks you into thinking it's a good pick, before leaking juice on you or opening its end and spilling ground beef all over your seats. That's just my take, though. What food do you think is the worst to eat behind the wheel? Leave your answer down in the comments, and I'll pick through my favorites later in the week.