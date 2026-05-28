Why Wisconsin Has Speed Limit Signs With Decimal Points

After posting the unusual speed limit sign, Kraig Van Groll, the superintendent of solid waste at the recycling facility, told Supercar Blondie that all vehicles coming through the facility's parking lot "have started moving through the facility differently." This unorthodox method of attempting to deter speeding is not limited to the Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste parking lot. A few years ago, a parking lot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, posted an even-lower speed limit of just 8.2 mph. The sign in the parking lot didn't look nearly as official, but it got similar attention from passing motorists.

Even though people seem to notice these wacky signs, a study from the Colorado Department of Transportation found that changing speed limits, initially, doesn't slow people down. Fox 8 News Wisconsin reports that changing signage is not the most effective way to combat speeding, saying "changes in road design, like speed bumps, roundabouts, or curb bulb-outs, are usually more effective than changing signage."

The point of the strange speed limit sign is to catch drivers off-guard and shake them out of their autopilot mode, which may work the first time or two passing by the sign, but like everything in life, its novelty and thus effectiveness is likely to wear off with repeat visitors. What do you think, would seeing a 17.3 mph speed limit sign cause you to think twice about speeding?