Speed Limits May No Longer Be Decided By How Fast Drivers Want To Go

There once was a time when if drivers felt a speed limit was too low, they could simply speed and eventually the number on the sign would get higher. It's not that responsive, but traffic engineers did survey roads to see how fast drivers were going. The recommended speed limit was the 85th-percentile speed, or roughly the 15th-fastest driver in a group of 100. States are reconsidering the 85% rule for an alternative that takes other factors into account, like pedestrians and the likelihood of collision.

"City Limits" is the favored alternative guidance and was first published by the National Association of City Transportation Officials in 2020. The guidance tasks engineers to consider activity level and conflict density. Activity level is primarily based on where the road is, whether it be downtown, a suburb or anywhere in between. Conflict density is the number of Intersections, driveways and curb cuts over a quarter-mile. Three or more crossing points in a quarter-mile is considered high, while an average of less than one is considered low. Under "City Limits" guidance, a 25-mph road could have its limit raised to 35 mph or lowered to 20 mph based on the surroundings. Jenny O'Connell, the organization's director of member programs, told the AP; "The problem with this approach is it creates this feedback loop. People speed, and then the speed limits will be ratcheted up to match that speed."