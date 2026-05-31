10+ Seat Vehicle Options When A 9-Seat SUV Won't Do

Despite their enormous size, even the SUVs with the most spacious third rows fall short when it comes to really maximizing passenger capacity. Those choices generally hold a mere eight people in total, and the sport‑utilities most commonly available on the market with room for nine are the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. In today's marketplace, finding a ride with at least 10 seats basically means shopping for machines like a full-size passenger van, an international minivan, a stretched version of a smaller vehicle, or a bus — and, technically, if you need anything more than 10 seats, you're limited to the latter.

That's because the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards define a bus as any "motor vehicle with motive power, except a trailer, designed for carrying more than 10 persons." The differences generally come down to different engineering and safety standards for vehicles with Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 pounds vs. more than 10,000 pounds. On the topic of watching your weight, you may also have to consider GVWRs for the largest of these options. Here in the U.S., states may require a CDL to drive a vehicle that tops 26,000 pounds in that measure, and some big buses will exceed that limit. So be sure to check the rules of the road in your state — or any state you'll be driving through — for details on licensing requirements. And you can check below for five of our favorite alternatives with double-digit seating capacities.