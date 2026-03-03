5 US National Parks With Famously Scenic Drives

No doubt better known for helping the United States defeat the racist traitors of the Confederacy, Ulysses S. Grant also made his mark in the battle against environmental exploitation. As president, in 1872, he signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act, creating the country's first national park. And it was only a few short years after that that Yellowstone got its first roads.

It happened under the direction of the park's second superintendent, Philetus W. Norris, who plotted out a course for a rudimentary system of roads that would help folks better explore the park. In fact, some of them eventually evolved into the Grand Loop Road that provides great views of Yellowstone today — you just have to make sure you don't crash your car into a 105-degree Yellowstone geyser.

Actually, there are now more than 400 national parks, monuments, historic sites, and other parts of the National Park System across the country, and many make great locations for scenic cruising. Just consider our list, which features some of the top choices for drivers who want to go a little wild.