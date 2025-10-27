Mercedes-Benz BOuLDER Sculpture Previews Next-Gen Sprinter, Celebrating 130 Years Of Vans

It's nearly the 130th anniversary of the invention of the van, which, of course, Mercedes-Benz is celebrating in 2026. Karl Benz created the first motorized transporter in 1896 for the Benz & Cie. company, with two vehicles based on the Benz Victoria and Benz Velociped. Mercedes owns the oldest roadworthy example in existence, which was built in 1899, and it has been restored for the anniversary.

But that's not the only way Mercedes will be celebrating 130 years of vans. 2025 marks 30 years of the Sprinter van, of which more than five million have been produced, and the next-generation Sprinter will be debuting next year, first in fully electric form. Mercedes isn't quite ready to show off the new Sprinter yet, so it created a sculpture called THE BOuLDER to give a glimpse of the new van's styling. (Yes, that really is how Mercedes is stylizing it.) Mercedes says its vans have always been "dependable, rock-solid business tools — and that commitment remains unchanged." I'm going to try and resist making any puns.