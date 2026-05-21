Which Car Is The Poster Child For 'Mediocre Is Worse Than Being Bad'?

The thing about turning your hobby into a job is that it's a terrible idea, and you should never do it. Ok, yes, as you're reading this, I'm on my way to the Indy 500 for what will most assuredly be one of the best weekends of my life, but the fact that I picked the worst possible time to make my point doesn't make it wrong. When your hobby becomes your job, it forces you to find a new hobby and swear you will never do it professionally. For me, that became food.

Cooking wasn't supposed to become my hobby, but at a certain point, I got tired of paying way too much money to eat mediocre meals at overpriced Boston restaurants. It sucked. I hated it. So I started cooking more at home, and what do you know, it really was easier to make a burger that was just as good, if not better than the ones nearby restaurants wanted at least $18 for. Cheaper, too, but that's not exactly an accomplishment. Doing something yourself is almost always cheaper than paying someone else to do it for you, and no one cares that you can grill a steak at home for less than Longhorn charges.

To this day, though, there's nothing I hate more than a mediocre restaurant. I love fast food more than could possibly be healthy. I love fine dining. I love complicated cultural dishes that I'm too lazy to make again myself. High-end, low-end, it doesn't matter. Just, whatever you do, do not make me pay money for a mediocre, forgettable meal, and that goes double if the seats aren't comfortable