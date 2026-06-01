Do CVTs Still Deserve Their Reputation As Failure-Prone Transmissions?

Watching Jason Fenske (from Engineering Explained) explain e-CVTs unearthed a profound appreciation for modern-day CVTs, or continuously variable transmissions. And to be fair, he has a point — the CVT hate is way overblown and borders on irrational. While the traditional belt-pulley CVTs are perhaps not as sophisticated as modern e-CVTs that rely on planetary gears and electric motors, the transmission technology — with its infinite gear ratios — has come a long way since you perhaps first saw it in the Subaru Justy.

There is a case for the CVT's reputation as a failure-prone transmission, as Nissans and Subarus from the mid-2010s were plagued by complaints about CVT failures, to the point that Consumer Reports cautioned car shoppers about certain used models notorious for their transmission woes. Although the frustration was curbed to some extent through class-action lawsuits and extended warranties, there is still skepticism surrounding Nissan CVTs, evidenced by these Nissan forum discussions and Reddit threads. It's worth noting that CVTs found in Hondas, Toyotas, and many modern Subarus are generally more reliable.

In fact, going through Consumer Reports' best cars of the year list for 2025 and 2026 reveals that many of these vehicles come equipped with either traditional belt-and-pulley CVTs or newer e-CVT setups, depending on their respective powertrains. While both lists were dominated by Honda, Toyota, and Subaru, the best small car of 2025 happened to be the Nissan Sentra, which comes with an X-tronic CVT. So, modern CVTs are not as unreliable as you may think. After all, CR's methodology factors in predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.