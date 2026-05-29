What Happens If The Battery Dies In A Car With No Manual Hood Release?

Few things threaten to ruin a driver's day faster than a dead battery. Whether you're headed to work in the morning, running errands, going out to the movies, or about to start a road trip, a dead battery will stop you, well, dead in your tracks. This has been a problem since Cadillac introduced the electric starter in 1912, and it's not going away any time soon. Even electric cars still rely on 12-volt batteries to operate, since this low-power battery is used to control many basic systems, especially while the car isn't in use.

So even with an electric car, a dead battery means no remote unlocking, no lights, no radio, and no power doors and latches. But what happens, you might ask, if you have a car with a power hood release and the battery dies? How can you get to the 12-volt battery to charge it? Much like stick drivers should know how to drive when their clutch pedal fails, drivers of gas and electric cars alike need to know how to access the battery without a manual hood release.

Unfortunately, some cars — like the Audi e-Tron GT in this video from ActuallyVen — don't make it easy for you to access the battery once it's dead. If you find yourself without a manual hood release and with a dead battery, you'll need to route power from another source to the release button long enough to pop the hood or get access to the manual release cable itself.