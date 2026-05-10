Here's How To Drive If Your Clutch Pedal Fails

This is quite a possible scenario if you drive a manual. The clutch pedal has let go; it could be due to a snapped clutch cable or a leaky slave cylinder. Now you could wait hours for a tow truck to arrive, or you could take matters into your own hands. You could technically drive your car even without a clutch, or at least limp it to the nearest workshop.

A tricky part of driving without a clutch is getting the car to move in the first place. You can use the starter motor to as a temporary low-speed EV drive unit to both start your car and get moving. First, ensure the coast is clear. Switch the engine off, and slot the gear lever into first. Now, turn the key and hold it, causing your car to buck and lurch like a bronco.

This is the starter motor dragging the car forward while simultaneously trying to fire the cylinders. Make use of the throttle, and as soon as the engine starts, let go of the key. The car will smoothly start moving in first gear. Newer cars come with clutch safety switches, and for those, you have to press the failed clutch pedal to the floor to trick the car into believing that you are safely using the clutch.