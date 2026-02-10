Mercedes-AMG Dumps 4-Cylinder GLC43 For 443-HP Inline-6 GLC53

Another four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG has bitten the dust. The German automaker is sunsetting the lackluster little inline-four found in the AMG GLC43 in favor of the "emotional" turbocharged and electrically supercharged inline-6 we already know and love. The updated crossover is now called the Mercedes-AMG GLC53 4Matic+, and as with prior AMG GLCs it comes in both traditional SUV and crossover-coupe form factors.

I'm sure this news is very exciting to anyone who bemoaned the fact that an AMG SUV was powered by a four-popper. Well, cry no more, before the twin-charged 3.0-liter inline-6 puts out a beefy 443 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque (or up to 472 lb-ft for 10 seconds with the overboost function), and it's mated up to an AMG-tuned nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. It can be had with an optional electrically controlled rear limited-slip differential and drift mode — a first for an AMG SUV — to really turn the goofiness up to 11.

Mercedes-AMG

We first saw this motor, internally dubbed the M256, in 2017, and it has been used by a number of different cars in both -Benz and -AMG forms. The GLC53's motor is essentially the same as what's in the CLE53 coupe and convertible, but thanks to a new cylinder head and intake camshaft, as well as improvements to the intake and exhaust ports, the GLC53 makes more torque than the CLE53, which tops out at 443 lb-ft with overboost. That effort is also aided by a larger volume intake system and a new intercooler. We recently reported that this motor will soon show up in a new AMG C53, which will serve as a sort of middle-ground replacement for the C43 and C63 until a new (possibly V8-powered) C63 debuts.

In any case, power is up considerably from the old AMG GLC43, which got by with 416 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Because of that, the 0-to-60-mph time is down considerably. Mercedes-AMG says it now takes just 4.1 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, 0.6 second quicker than the old car, when using launch control with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which raises the GLC53's top speed to 167 mph — giving you all the more opportunity to listen to that new inline-six.