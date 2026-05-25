Man Sticks Power Washer Engine In Barbie Power Wheels Car To Keep Gas Budget In Check

Many drivers are fuming about high gas prices these days, while others are getting creative. Mali Hightower picked a Power Wheels toy out of the trash and turned it into a fuel-efficient runabout for local errands, reports Reuters.

The donor "vehicle" is a bright pink Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper. Hightower did a reverse EV conversion, grafting the body onto a go-kart frame and adding a small power washer engine to drive it. He is a man of taste who also owns a Mercedes-Benz convertible, but now has to spend $90 to fill it up with premium gas. His Barbie camper costs closer to $3 to fill.

This is no minimalist build, either. Most go-karts are built for speed, but Hightower designed this one to run local errands, so it has enough cargo space to for small grocery runs. I used to regularly fit at least a few days of groceries into my motorcycle's saddlebags, so that's not much of a stretch. He's equipped it with lights, the extremely important sound system, and a tablet to serve all his infotainment needs. It even has a four-point harness, because safety third. His Barbie camper is better equipped than our farm truck, and uses a lot less gas.