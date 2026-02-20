You Can Buy An F1-Style GoKart From Costco For The Price Of An Xbox

It's never to early to familiarize your children with the exciting products on offer from Aston Martin Formula 1 sponsors JCB heavy equipment, fancy dress Hugo Boss, technology solutions consultants Cognizant, Saudi national petrochemical company Aramco, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. With this $599 electric F1-style kart at Costco, your youngster can drive around advertising the team's sponsors, and you can pay for the privilege! Climbing onboard, your kids will cosplay as either 44-year-old Fernando Alonso who hasn't won a Grand Prix in thirteen years, or talentless billionaire nepo baby failson Lance Stroll. It's always good to give them role models, you know. And at the rate the Aston Martin team are going for 2026, this kart might actually be quicker!

All joking aside, this kart does look like it would provide quite a lot of fun for your kids, and it is adjustable in length to four different sizes, allowing the kart to grow right along with them. With 36 volt architecture, this little electric kart is capable of 12 mile per hour top speeds. Costco says the kart is suitable for children aged 8 and up, though it does have a weight limit of just 110 pounds, so it's not likely you'll be able to sneak a ride in for yourself, mom and dad.

Your kid definitely won't be Lewis Hamilton in this thing. Costco says that the kart is "perfect for aspiring racers, young drivers, or anyone looking to add a little more excitement to their day." I hate to be the one to break it to you, but if you're waiting until 8 years old to put your kid in a kart that tops out at 12 miles per hour, they're definitely not an aspiring racer.