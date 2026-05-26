What Are The Biggest Differences Between Honda's Passport And Pilot SUVs?

Honda is no stranger to cranking out stupid-popular SUVs. The CR-V alone has racked up over 15 million sales globally since its 1995 debut. Today, they're about as commonplace on U.S. interstates as shredded semi-truck tires and wild stories of road-rage buffoonery.

Comparatively, the Honda Passport and Honda Pilot have stayed under the radar. They've each staked a respectable claim in the midsize crossover market, but they're not quite as ubiquitous as the smaller Honda utes, and nor are they as visually flashy as segment rivals like the Kia Telluride. As a result, Honda's chonkier SUVs can come across as a bit anonymous in a crowded class.

Unless you've got a trained eye, it can even be tough to distinguish the two vehicles apart from a distance. This isn't too surprising, given that both SUVs share a platform, a ton of mechanical components, lots of tech and active-safety features, and some fundamental design cues. But the current-gen Passport and Pilot are still two different animals, despite their shared underpinnings. Each one caters to different needs and wants, and each is trying to tap into different demographics. So, what are the major differences between these two Hondas?